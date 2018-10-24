Real Madrid miss Ronaldo more than Isco thinks

With Real Madrid evidently and clearly falling apart, it seems as though hiring Julen Lopetegui was a very harmful recipe for disaster. And if you think disaster has not struck yet, you should rethink if a club like Real Madrid should be the way it is.

Perhaps, many had seen this coming when Lopetegui was controversially appointed as the boss days before the commencement of the World Cup. The former Porto manager was set to take Spain to the tournament in Russia, but it all went down after the Los Blancos had announced an agreement with him days before the tournament was to start.

Lopetegui had a lot to prove wrong. But he has failed to take control of the dressing room. It was a given that doing that will be a tough job, following the departure of Zidane, who silently yet effectively had established a dominant control over his players. Lopetegui has no fixed first team and he’s been constantly juggling around with line-ups. But it isn’t just Zidane’s leadership that the Los Blancos are missing, they let someone else go in the summer too.

You ask Isco about it, he’ll go on saying that they can’t cry for someone who didn’t want to be there. But they are certainly close to doing that without Cristiano Ronaldo, who now seems to be enjoying life in Turin with the bianconeri, as he scored another goal for them in the recent 1-1 draw against Genoa.

And it is clear as day that Real are missing Ronaldo more than the Portuguese is missing them. And it isn’t really because of his marketability and popularity, Real really are missing Ronaldo for what he brings to the table. The two aspects he is adept in and are two of the biggest problems that Lopetegui’s men are facing currently. It isn’t to say that if Ronaldo was playing under Lopetegui, things would have been perfect, but they at least would have been much better.

Although Sergio Ramos is the leader in that squad, but Ronaldo’s presence brought in more fight to a side which found itself hanging by a thread in a lot of Champions League games. The fighter and the lead that Ronaldo is, always seemed to propel Real into a mentality of “keep going and keep doing more”.

Although Ronaldo isn’t someone who covers too much ground on the pitch these days, he certainly is one of the most motivated and determined individuals in football. If a player like him steps onto the field, it’s a big boost for the players around him. Ronaldo’s presence almost bound and knitted Real Madrid together in terms of keeping themselves on the toes.

Having him in the side of Los Blancos brings out an extra 10 percent out of every player , and they never seemed like giving up.

The other critical issue that Ronaldo would have catered to is goals. Marcelo scored their first goal in over eight hours in the loss to Levante and for a club like Real Madrid, that should be an embarrassment. A downright shame.

Isco on CR7: “We can’t be crying for someone who didn’t want to be here.” Cristiano Ronaldo’s response: “Alright, they shouldn’t cry. I’m not in a position to talk about the crises of other clubs.” Isco 0-1 Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/LozBcfA2Jq — 888sport (@888sport) October 22, 2018

While the criticism that Karim Benzema is getting is not unwarranted, but it’s a shame to see that a player who was considered to be one of the best strikers in the world not long ago, has had his reputation tarnished because of poor showings over the last one a half seasons. He has scored four times in the La Liga this season, assisting once. But that hasn’t been enough.

The eight-hour long drought shows that Real lack goals. Ronaldo was the club’s highest goalscorer last season and if he opted not to leave Madrid, Los Merengues’ tally would have been much more. The first-team is very unclear and there is no guarantee of whether a player will start the next game or not. But with Ronaldo still in their ranks, the Portuguese would have started every game and would have been the first name on the team-sheet.

He though, has begun to enjoy life in Turin. The 33-year-old has scored five times, assisting four times as Juve currently top the Serie A charts and are unbeaten in the league. He’s brought a different dimension to the Juve side- bringing more leadership to the plate than Gonzalo Higuain did.