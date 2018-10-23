3 reasons why Real Madrid will win El Clasico

Wait, what? Real Madrid, the team that haven’t won in their last five games, the team that have lost in their last three games and the team that have scored only once in their last five will win the Clasico?

Yes, they will. While Lopetegui faces real scrutiny over his job, Real Madrid can never be counted out. At their worst moment in the 2015-16 season, they managed to shut the critics by winning the Champions League.

They can do the same against Barca and here are five reasons why they shall come out victorious at the Camp Nou on Sunday…

#3 Messi-less Barca

❗ [INJURY NEWS] Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks. #FuerzaLeo pic.twitter.com/kpNcspnfqo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2018

This is going to be the first Clasico in around a decade where none of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will take part. Time really flies and the fans that were accustomed to watching them in this encounter will witness the next match with a bad taste in their mouth.

Barca fans, especially, will be more frustrated as the Catalans enter the match without their star player and captain Lionel Messi. An elbow injury keeps the Argentine out of the Clasico and Barcelona aren’t really the same team without their talismanic number 10.

#2 Job on the line

Julen Lopetegui lost his Spain job because of his decision to become the new manager of Real Madrid just two days before the World Cup. And now, just a few months later, his job with Madrid is also on the line.

There is a feeling that the Clasico will be his last chance saloon and not being able to win it would see the guillotine fall on him. Madrid’s Spanish contingent couldn’t save him from the hands of Spanish FA president Rubiales.

Ramos and co., however, still have a chance to save Lopetegui’s job. And they sure as hell will give it their best shot.

#1 Wounded Madrid

A wounded lion is the most dangerous species on the planet. When it is wounded, it sees everyone as a threat. Subsequently, in order to hide the fact that it is now momentarily weak, it attacks anyone and everyone that comes within its vicinity.

With three losses on the trot, Madrid’s pride is wounded and they are now like that lion that would do anything to cover their weakness. Since Barcelona are the eternal enemies, what better way to prove their strength than getting one over them?

At this point, not only are they four points behind the Catalans but they are also out of the top six spots. So, the only way out now is up.