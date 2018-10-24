How the football world looked last time there was no Messi or Ronaldo in El Clasico

The El Clasico this coming weekend will be the first of its kind since 2007 as neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of it. The Portuguese superstar moved to Juventus in the summer, while Messi fractured his right arm last week which ruled him out of the Clasico.

❗ [INJURY NEWS] Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks. #FuerzaLeo pic.twitter.com/kpNcspnfqo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2018

The footballing world painted a completely different picture back then in 2007 when both the superstars, who have been the highlight of club football’s greatest rivalry for a period of 10 years, weren’t a part of a Real Madrid vs Barcelona encounter.

Julio Baptista scored the winner for Real Madrid in El Clasico

On 23rd December 2007, the last El Clasico without the legendary duo was played out at Camp Nou. With no then-20-year-old Lionel Messi in their ranks, as he was nursing a hamstring injury, Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona failed to beat Iker Casillas.

Brazilian forward Julio Baptista scored the only goal of the match as Los Blancos ran out 1-0 winners.

Kaka won the Ballon d’Or

2007 was also the last time that a footballer other than Messi or Ronaldo won the prestigious Ballon d’Or. Though both of them made it to the top three, it was Kaka who won the gong for guiding AC Milan to the Champions League title.

Since then, the award has been shared five times each by the two superstars and after 10 long years, it seems that this streak would finally be broken with Croatia and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric the favourite.

Benni McCarthy finished EPL’s second highest goal-scorer behind Drogba

Quite surprisingly, Blackburn Rovers’ Benni McCarthy had finished as the second highest Premier League goalscorer in the 2006/07 season. With 18 goals, the South African scored only two goals fewer than Didier Drogba, who finished at the top.

Jose Mourinho ‘parted company’ with Chelsea for the first time

In September 2007, Jose Mourinho left Chelsea for the first time after his relations with owner Roman Abramovich went sour. The former Blues manager had a successful first stint with Chelsea where he won two Premier League titles. His fourth season was going to plan, more or less as the team had accumulated 11 points from their first six matches, but as it turned out, the two parted ways by ‘mutual consent’.

Mourinho would go on to manage Inter Milan, where he won the Champions League again, Real Madrid, Chelsea (again) and Manchester United.

Kylian Mbappe was an unknown entity

(Image Credit: Football365)

The French youngster is now one of the most exciting players in the footballing world but back then, in 2007, he was only a 10-year old, playing for AS Bondy’s youth team. He would go on to have a trial at Chelsea a year later but would eventually pick Monaco.

10 years hence, Mbappe is now one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or, alongside Modric and compatriot Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester City were still a mid-table club

(Image Credit: the Telegraph)

Manchester City were nowhere near the level they have reached now with Sheikh Mansour’s investment. In the 2006-07 season, they finished 14th on the Premier League table and in 2007-08, they finished ninth and were also thrashed 8-1 by the now-Championship club Middlesbrough.

How times have changed!