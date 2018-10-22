Hankook “Be one with it”: Isco steps up as Real Madrid’s attacking leader

In this week’s Hankook “Be one with it” series, we profile Spanish playmaker Isco who has slowly but surely, earned his place as the La Liga giants’ main attacking architect.

On August 18 2013, Madrid supporters knew they were witnessing something special when Isco, who had joined from Malaga came on for his debut as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Real Betis.

He wasted little time in making his presence felt when he netted an 85th-minute header along with providing an assist to cap off a wonderful debut.

Since then, the Spanish international has had to wait for his chance, with the plethora of attacking talent available in the Madrid camp.

Similar to his playing style which looks unhurried and graceful as he strings those one-two passes and jinking runs into the box, Isco has gradually increased his playing time at the club.

The 2016/17 season saw him come alive when he scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in what was his best campaign in a Madrid shirt.

One of the most technically-gifted midfielders within the Madrid ranks, Isco began to craft his way into the Madrid fans’ hearts with some scintillating displays.

Another solid campaign in the following season made him a mainstay of the first team but things have risen even faster this year, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus.

The 26-year-old now commands the playmaking role for club and country, and has always one goal and one assist to his name in six appearances this season.

If Madrid are to recover from their recent goalscoring woes, Isco must be entrusted with the attacking freedom to unleash the full potential of Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio ahead of him.

