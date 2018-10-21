3 reasons why Florentino Perez is to blame for Real Madrid’s problems

With three losses on the trot, it could be safely claimed that Real Madrid are in a spot of bother. Heck, they might be losing the plot here as they are four points away from the top spot.

And it feels like Barcelona are once again going to run away with the league.

While the pressure is on new coach Julen Lopetegui to deliver, a lot of blame has to be placed on club president Florentino Perez itself and here are three reasons why…

#3 Not appointing a better manager

Lopetegui is a decent manager but one without much experience – or success – at club level. Granted, this worked for Madrid when they appointed Zinedine Zidane as the manager but his circumstances were better (more on that below).

In the summer, Maurizio Sarri was available after Napoli sacked him. The Italian is not only a great tactician, but he is also a connoisseur of beautiful football – and that is something all Madridistas crave.

However, Perez couldn’t/didn’t entice him and appointed Lopetegui – whose record with Porto was abysmal – and announced this just a day ahead of the World Cup, which got the latter a sack from Spain and added more pressure on him.

#2 Selling Ronaldo

The general consensus that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave but the fact is that he was somewhat coerced to do so. While Ronaldo might have been signed after Perez became the president, he is more of Ramon Calderon signing since his acquisition was completed behind the stage before the construction magnate came in.

As a result, there was always a lingering feeling that Ronaldo was not one of Perez’s success stories. This could be one of the reasons why the Portuguese wasn’t given a pay-rise, which, in turn, made him take the decision of leaving.

#1 Lack of reinforcements

Selling your best scorer means that a huge void was created. The ideal thing to do was to sign someone who could, to an extent, fill it up. However, Florentino Perez decided to let go of the opportunity and work on improving the current young attackers – read Marco Asensio – instead.

The Spanish youngster has been far from impressive this season and the only attacker that Perez signed was Mariano Diaz from Lyon. Diaz had already spent a year in the first team before he moved to France and while he might have had a decent season with Lyon, he is not the player who could give the goals that Ronaldo did.

When Zidane was appointed, he had a far better and deeper squad than the one that Lopetegui has now. And Perez is to blame for this.