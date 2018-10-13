It has been a horrible start to the season for Real Madrid, For the first time in 11 years, they have failed to score in three consecutive games Not one attacker is in form and the defence is in tatters while the midfield is proving to be futile. However, a welcome international break could indeed be the medicine Real wanted. Find out why.

Juventus have now won 10 consecutive games at the start of the season for the first time in their history . Real Madrid have not scored a goal in their last four games & won none,their worst goal-drought since 1985. The Cristiano Ronaldo effect 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XSTkZafLAY — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) October 6, 2018

1. It affords the players time away from club football

Whenever something isn’t right, something needs to change. Just like that, the international break will allow Real Madrid to clear their minds and come back fresh which will likely maximize their efficiency. This is something the Real stars can do with. Now with their respective national teams, their concentration will be on international football and this might be the best antidote Julen Lopetegui could have wished for.

🇪🇸⚽✅@SergioRamos has scored 15 Goals for Spain against 11 Nations. 2⃣🆚 France

2⃣🆚 Russia (Brace)

2⃣🆚 San Marino (Brace)

2⃣🆚 Liechtenstein

1⃣🆚 Denmark

1⃣🆚 Sweden

1⃣🆚 Panama

1⃣🆚 Finland

1⃣🆚 Macedonia

1⃣🆚 Croatia

1⃣🆚 Wales#SR4 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/t0rfOQ87Zl — Sergio Ramos 👑 (@TheKingSR4) October 12, 2018

With meaningless friendlies a thing of past, the players will be giving their all for their countries. And this is great news for Real. The likes of Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema have the chance to recover their scoring touch while Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane can boost their confidence levels with some clean sheets. Midfielders Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro will also be in action during the week. Real Madrid will hope this will help them rediscover the form they’ve been accustomed to with important fixtures like the El Clasico looming large on the horizon.

2. It provides time for injured stars to recover

One of the main reasons behind Real Madrid’s unbelievable slump is injuries to many of their front liners. The likes of Marcelo, Isco and Dani Carvajal have been injured for quite some time now. With Benzema and Bale both going off injured in their last match before the break against Deportivo Alaves, Real are quite lacking in attack.

Good morning! Madrid’s woes went from bad to worse in Vitoria yesterday. Another defeat, 4th game without scoring and Bale and Benzema injured. Here’s today’s front cover of AS: pic.twitter.com/srnWULLdp8 — AS English (@English_AS) October 7, 2018

But it’s now close to two weeks of international action which should be music to the ears of Real Madrid fans. To add more good news, Isco is already out training with the ball and Marcelo has also been back to normal training — so has Carvajal. This break will also be great news for Bale and Benzema as they’re also fighting injuries. Against Levante, Lopetegui is hopeful of having the full squad available.

3. It gives them a break from constant criticism

Ever since Ronaldo left for Juventus, Real have been on the receiving end of much criticism from the pundits and also, their own fans. When the transfer market closed without them signing a replacement, all hell broke loose. The criticisms died a little when Lopetegui’s Real started the season scoring for fun and climbing to the top of the table. But that was momentary. Madrid fans’ hopes of their team working as a unit to fill the void of Ronaldo’s goals soon turned into despair as Real almost forgot how to score.

They have gone goalless in the last four games, something that is unbelievable given Real’s riches in the ranks. And everyone related to Real has been subjected to criticisms. Florentino Perez for not signing Ronaldo’s replacement, Lopetegui for playing too much passing football which for some is eerily similar to Pep Guardiola’s tiki-taka. But Lopeteguis’ visions haven’t bore the same fruit as Guardiola’s did back in the days for Barcelona.

With the International matches going on, club football and discussions will subside for a while. And this will give time to Real’s hierarchies to ponder where everything went wrong. It will also give Lopetegui time to think of a ‘Plan B’ which will get Real to win matches and most importantly, score some goals.