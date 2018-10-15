Hankook “Be one with it”: Toni Kroos never stops running in the Real Madrid engine room

In this week’s Hankook “Be one with is series”, we take a closer look at Toni Kroos who has the stamina beyond most players in the Real Madrid engine room.

The German World Cup winner is a man possessed when the first whistle goes as he more often than not clocks in the most distance covered in the Real Madrid team, be it in the La Liga or the UEFA Champions League.

In last season’s Champions League battle against Paris Saint-Germain, Madrid set a new record for their most metres ran in the season with a total of 123,644 metres, when the average distance covered was 107,938 metres.

Kroos topped the charts with 13,362 metres in that game with Luka Modric in second with 12,003 metres. He also had the same accolade in the El Clasico in December when he covered every blade of grass against archrivals Barcelona.

Hankook Tyre 'Be One With It' – Mo Ali – Stamina Want to improve your stamina on the football pitch? Moalifc shows you how with Hankook Tire Global 💪#HankookTire #BeOneWithIt #sp Posted by FOX SPORTS Asia on Monday, 15 October 2018

His stamina is not a one-off thing as he has always been one of the top three players in terms of distance covered when on the pitch for Madrid. This is a reason he has collected ten winner medals since joining Madrid in 2014.

The German machine never stops running as he plays those long and short passes with accuracy. If Madrid are to get out of their current dip in form, they will need the midfield general to return to his best when the international break is over.

As a club, Real Madrid are always striving to keep themselves perched at the top of European football and just like Hankook, they will keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, in search of new ways and techniques to better themselves.