Pellegrini: Real Madrid shouldn’t have let Ronaldo go

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has claimed that Real Madrid, a club which he previously managed, should have held onto Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo signed for Juventus from the European champions for a fee reportedly in the region of 100 million Euros during the off-season.

Los Blancos have got the 2018/19 season off to a poor start without the Portuguese superstar, picking up just 14 points from their opening eight La Liga matches.

“Madrid have lost a lot of goals; Cristiano took too many goals with him when he left. He should have ended his career in Madrid and I was surprised they allowed him to leave,” Pellegrini told Spanish radio show El Larguero.

“There is a difference between [Gareth] Bale and Cristiano, who has made the difference for the last 10 years.”

One man who has been widely tipped as a possible replacement to Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, has admitted that playing for Real Madrid has long been a dream of his. According to Pellegrini, that would be a match made in heaven.

“He is a player of great quality,” said the former Manchester City boss of the Chelsea star. “He is playing at an extraordinary level and making the difference. He can play at any club in the world.”