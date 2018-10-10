Real Madrid beat Barcelona to secure ‘Most Loyal Club’ title

According to a study carried out by International Soccer Observatory (CIES), Real Madrid are the club with ‘most loyal players’ in Europe. With an average of 5.84 years spent at the club, Madrid trump Barcelona for the first spot as the Catalans manage to hold onto their players for an average of 5.32 years.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich find themselves third on the list with an average of 5.26 years spent. The top three have held onto a core group of players for over five years which reflects on the on-field performances. Real Madrid, top on the list, became the first club in history to win three Champions League on the trot earlier this year.

On the other side of the sphere, Serie A side Parma lead the list of clubs where players spend the least amount of time in the top 5 European leagues. Croatia’s Istra 1961 lead the ‘least loyal players’ list when the other 26 European leagues are considered as well with 0.15 years spent.

From the Premier League point of view, Tottenham Hotspur lead the chart with an average of 3.89 years spent. They are followed by Manchester United where players spend an average of 3.72 years. In La Liga, following Real Madrid and Barcelona are Atletico Madrid (4.17 years) and Athletic Club (3.80 years).

Among Serie A clubs, Napoli have the most loyal players at an average of 3.43 years spent. Czech Republic’s Viktoria Plzeň manage to hold onto their players for 4.28 years, most when the other 26 leagues are concerned. Celtic (4.25) and Shakhtar Donetsk (4.02) are second and third on the list respectively.

Other big European clubs in the Top 20 of the list are Manchester City – 11th on the list with an average of 2.99 years spent, Paris Saint-Germain (12th) with 2.94, Arsenal (18th) with 2.74 and Borussia Dortmund (20th) with 2.68. Premier League clubs Chelsea and Liverpool are further down in the list as players spend an average of 2.33 and 2.03 years respectively.

Top 10 Most Stable Clubs (Top 5 European Leagues)

Real Madrid (5.84 years) FC Barcelona (5.36 years) Bayern Munich (5.26 years) Atletico Madrid (4.17 years) Tottenham Hotspur (3.89 years) Athletic Club (3.80 years) Manchester United 3.72 years) Borussia Monchengladbach (3.48 years) Napoli (3.43 years) Bournemouth (3.37 years)