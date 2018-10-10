Why Madrid is the right club for Hazard

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. While Blues fans will be hoping the mercurial Belgian attacker stays, the switch would make plenty of sense to the person who matters most in all of this, Hazard himself. Here is why.

Hazard says he is torn between signing a new deal with the London giants and a transfer to Real Madrid.

Yes, the playmaker is well on his way to becoming a Chelsea legend – he joined the club in 2012 and has wracked up 216 appearances, scoring on 76 occasions.

However, swapping the Premier League for La Liga is surely the best career move.

Hazard has always dreamed of playing for Madrid

Chelsea is a big club. Let there be no doubt about that, but they are nowhere near as big as Real Madrid.

Couple that undeniable fact with Hazard’s admission that he has always dreamed of playing for Los Blancos and on an existential level, he should really be brave and turn-down whatever offer Chelsea make him and head for the Spanish capital.

“Real Madrid are the best club in the world,” Hazard said recently.

“I don’t want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club.”

Hazard will likely win more trophies at Madrid… not least the biggest in club football

Hazard is constantly grouped in the same class of player as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. To those who don’t consider him as good as Messi or CR7, he is surely in the next best bracket of footballers alongside Luka Modric, Neymar and co.

All of the aforementioned have lifted the UEFA Champions League at least once. Hazard has not. And with the utmost respect to Maurizio Sarri and his current crop of players, that doesn’t seem likely to happen anytime soon at Stamford Bridge.

Los Merengues have won the European Cup/UEFA Champions League more than any other club. They have also won it four times in the last five seasons. The Santiago Bernabéu would offer Hazard a realistic opportunity of lifting the most coveted trophy in club football and also the chance to legitimately fight for the mantle of the world’s greatest player.

The Spanish way will suit Hazard better than the English way

The Premier League is arguably the best domestic league in the world. All of the clubs have proud histories and massive followings and results are highly unpredictable. Combine all those factors and you have a very watchable product and watch the Premier League the entire world certainly does.

The brand of football played in the Premier League is not exactly the most fluid though. And Hazard thrives operating alongside players as technically gifted as him and playing against opponents who are trying to find the back of the net rather than keep clean sheets.

La Liga will offer him more space and Madrid will provide him with some of the most technically gifted players in the game to play with.

Hazard is devastating in the presence of Olivier Giroud, Willian, N’Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley and Jorginho.

Imagine the havoc he would cause if he was wedged in between Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Dani Ceballos, Toni Kroos and Modric!

Hazard will get fouled less in Spain… and he hates getting fouled

Well below six-foot in stature, weighing just 72kg and with feet too fast for most defenders, Hazard gets fouled a huge amount in England. English referees don’t provide him the protection he feels he deserves (many players cut from a similar cloth to Hazard have complained of the same problem in England).

After 37 weeks of the 2017/2018 Premier League season, Hazard had been fouled a staggering 75 times, the third most out of anyone.

In Spain though, because of the different brand of football played, referees provide players like Hazard with more protection and are more likely to blow for more fouls and dish out more yellow and red cards for bad challenges.

Hazard will be reunited with his best friend if he goes to Madrid

Thibaut Courtois and Hazard are the best of friends. They are both Belgian and both played together at Chelsea for a number of years.

After he traded Chelsea for Madrid, Courtois said he would welcome Hazard following suit.

“He’s a wonderful player,” Courtois said of Hazard.

“I’d love to play alongside him again and we’ll have to see what happens in the future. If he ends up here one day that would be brilliant.”

Chelsea won’t like it. In fact, they’ll hate it. But Hazard and Madrid are a match made in heaven.