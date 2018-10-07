A side in transition? Real Madrid keen on cleaning their “dirty whites”

In the wee hours of Sunday, Real Madrid exhibited their underwhelming selves once again as they slipped against Alaves at Mendizorrotza right at the death.

The complete contrast can be said for the hosts as Alaves continued to impress by proving to be the hungrier of the two sides as they clawed their way towards notching that injury-time winner off a headed rebound by Manu Garcia from a corner play which put themselves third in the standings and level on points against their vanquished opponents for the night.

La Liga’s season maybe still in its early stage at this point in time, but the way Los Blancos have shown their susceptibility to stutter with their four-game winless streak (three of which were losses), the 2018-19 season could prove to be a long and forgetful one.

Bale ❌

Benzema ❌

Mariano ❌

Modric ❌

Asensio ❌

Vazquez ❌ 👀 pic.twitter.com/2pGJ49r08E — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 6, 2018

Indeed, it could be trying times for the merengues, but let us backtrack on some key events that might have led to this current run of inconsistencies and disappointments and how the club should approach the situation.

Isco sorely missed

Although a team’s chances of winning don’t solely rely on one player, it is no doubt that Isco’s absence due to acute appendicitis that needed to be remedied via an operation, has impacted Real’s dynamics, particularly on the attack as the squad laboured to come up with good chances and convert them.

Things could have been very much different if Isco was in the match, being part of Julen Lopetegui’s core of players at the heart of the pitch, but that wasn’t the case and it has affected the creativity in midfield that the club has when he’s on the mix of things.

And as Real Madrid weren’t able to register a goal right from the time the Spanish midfielder wasn’t able to suit up, speaks volumes of how critical Isco is for the squad.

Confianza absoluta en mi equipo! #HalaMadrid — ISCO ALARCON (@isco_alarcon) October 6, 2018

Real “in transition”

It is to note that the off-season exodus of Los Blancos’ two biggest personalities, manager Zinedine Zidane and star player Cristiano Ronaldo had been a surprise, and it caught the top-brass unprepared to come up with whatever contingencies to make their departures as less impactful as they should have been.

BREAKING: Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid after winning three Champions League titles in three years pic.twitter.com/qBrRy4Hidi — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 31, 2018

Given that Real had a reputation in the past of buying stars at inflated prices, clubs will definitely won’t sell for cheap if the Spanish giants are the ones on the acquiring end of the market. Hence, the club weren’t able to negotiate for, much more secure, solid acquisitions to reinforce the gaps that their stars have vacated.

On this day in 2009, @cristiano made his Real Madrid debut and scored the first of many. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/agaDmL8CMU — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2018

Also, whether it could be fate or just the law of nature that states ‘what goes around comes around’, it seems President Florentino Perez’s action of sacking del Bosque way back 2003 despite winning La Liga and shipping out some key players in exchange of completing the first ‘galactico’ project have come to haunt him this 2018 as it was Zidane who left after winning the club’s third Champions League trophy with Ronaldo following suit by heading to Juventus.

There’s an alternate reality where, in 2003, Perez does NOT sack Del Bosque + he becomes the Spanish Sir Alex (h/t @andydepauli ) — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) January 4, 2016

Bale and Benzema back to their ‘old selves’

After showing initial promise and hopes that they were up to the task of filling the void in the attack after the Portuguese megastar’s move to Italy, it seems now that the two players – Benzema in particular – are back to their old selves again.

Uninspired, and lacking the fire and ambition to lift the team at the frontline, both players had been shy in front of goal.

1985 – Real Madrid have failed to score in four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since April 1985 (five), their worst run ever. Drought pic.twitter.com/Hrej7ojkM4 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 6, 2018

If before, they could reason out that they were being overshadowed by the former icon and talisman from Madeira, they now have none of that as they should now have all the opportunity to seize the limelight but, alas, they weren’t able to.

It cannot be denied that Bale and Benzema are quality forwards and could regain their respective scoring touches, but time is running out and they should find the back of the net or at least create for their teammates sooner before Real lose their patience on them.

Lopetegui: Is he to blame?

Julen Lopetegui has just arrived last summer and has inherited a relatively weakened team. Add to that the World Cup fatigue to some of his stars like Croatia’s Luka Modric and now an unexpected absence of Isco, with his operation, it really is a challenging spell at the moment in terms of the personnel at hand.

So Lopetegui, with all the baptism of fire that he is experiencing with the Madrid club, should not get the sack… yet.

Real Madrid have a history of ruthlessly offloading managers in the past, but now is not the right time or the sound decision to wield the axe.

Note that the current Real Madrid are no galacticos and a dip in terms of results should be a foreseen possibility and must not come as a surprise. Hence, the Spaniard should be given further chance to prove himself as the gaffer of Spain’s most decorated club which, to be fair, is in an unideal state at the moment.

“Trust the process?”

This season is a special one for Los Blancos, this definitely is the first time in quite a while that the club began the season reeling from the exit of crucial personalities which they themselves did not trigger.

Usually, it was Real who hands the news that a player or a manager’s tenure in the Santiago Bernabeu is up, so this is a sort unfamiliar territory to them.

The fact that they were not able to be active in the transfer window with Mariano as their only “big” acquisition was so uncharacteristic of them and a testament that they were not prepared to head into this season.

BREAKING: Real Madrid sign Mariano Diaz from Lyon ⚪ pic.twitter.com/9Eyu4R9tY0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2018

The current regime of this massive Spanish club should know themselves the extraordinary situation at hand. Given that two of their most important club icons chose to move on while in the midst of a glorious moment, opened quite a vacuum and a void as uncertainty hung right at the very beginning of the season.

And with the unforeseen circumstances along the campaign that seems to be causing the disappointing run of results, it is best for the club to approach the matter with cautious and pensiveness rather than making rash decisions which could only hurt them more in the long run.

Lastly as for the fickle fans, with their beloved club now without Cristiano Ronaldo and the season seeming to be one that is poised to end up as a barren one, if they are to be considered “faithfuls” they should remain proud in brandishing that “Hala Madrid!” slogan even if the campaign turns out to be a disappointing one.

