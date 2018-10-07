Lopetegui not worried about Real Madrid sack

Although Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui knows that nothing can be taken for granted in football, he has insisted he is not worried about his job security.

Los Blancos continued their abysmal run of form on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat to Alaves. As a result, they have now lost three of their last four games across competitions, drawing the other 0-0 to Atletico Madrid.

Just eight league games into his stint as Real Madrid coach, the former Spain boss finds himself under pressure. However, he has claimed to be unperturbed.

“Coaches are always exposed, but we are not thinking about [the sack],” Lopetegui told a news conference.

“The dynamic is negative. Things are not going as we wanted. We are disappointed, of course. We wanted to win. We know how the life of a coach is, and even more at Real Madrid.

“The coach is always responsible, ahead of the players, no doubt about that. But we are still in October and at worst three points off the top. We now have time to get some very important players back.”

💬 @SergioRamos: "We will fight to the death, it's in our DNA. We have not been getting results, but the goals will come and we will always be fighting for our goals." pic.twitter.com/oJvJ4woSxe — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) 6 October 2018

Real Madrid still trail Barcelona only on goal difference at the top of the table, but the Catalans will play their game in hand against Valencia on Sunday night.

After the international break, Los Blancos will return to action against Levante on 20 October.