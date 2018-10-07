Will Julen Lopetegui last the season at Real Madrid?

Julen Lopetegui’s maiden season with Real Madrid has been tough as they have not scored in their last four games and it seems that nothing is going right for the 13-time European Champions. We dig deeper into the rising problems at Real and ponder whether the Spaniard will last the season with the team.

The clock had over 94 minutes when Alaves got a corner. By this time, Real’s chances of winning were done for but they were trying to save a point at Estadio de Mendizorroza. However, it went from bad to worse as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois failed to gather the corner.

Manu Garcia then jumped over Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to head in the 95th minute winner to the delight of the home crowd. It was the first time since 1931 that Alaves managed to win against Real.

Attention were on Madrid as Lopetegui and the players did look like a team that lost, with Casemiro seen throwing his arms around from the dugout. For the first time since 1985, Real failed to score in four consecutive matches. Since 2002, it was the first time they failed to find the back of the net in three consecutive La Liga matches.

With players like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale at his disposal, the blame ultimately comes on Lopetegui’s shoulders.

However, it wasn’t all this disappointing when he first started. They had 13 points from the first five games of the season. They defeated AS Roma 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Things looked great and Real didn’t show signs of loss after Cristiano Ronaldo left since the likes of Marco Asensio and Bale shared the responsibility of scoring. As a result, Lopetegui was gaining reputation.

Despite many fans not approving his football philosophy which focused on passing, they were silent as the team was getting results from their matches. Virtuoso midfielders like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric were key pieces in the team’s new passing formula, and everything seemed fine.

However, since their match against Athletic Bilbao, things have not been the same for the Spanish heavyweights. The match ended in a goalless draw, with fans being more concerned with the team’s toothless attack rather than the dropped points.

They did not show any real bite in their attack against Bilbao, with many believed that fatigue may have played a part given the UEFA Nations League and many players taking part in the FIFA World Cup. However, it shows that it goes deeper than that.

Against Sevilla, Real fans could not recognise their own team by how they played. The usual aggression, intensity and other attributes that were associated with the team were not present.

The result was a humbling 3-0 loss at the Stadio Ramon Sanchez Pizuan.

Looking ahead at the Madrid derby, many were hoping for their form to improve and luckily Madrid’s defence were able to stop Diego Simeon’s men as Real were the better side. They were able to shut down Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa and were able to nullify Atletico’s threat.

Real failed to break through with a goal as well, with Jan Oblak being a great goalkeeper for Atletico, but with the goalless draw, it was a sign of encouragement for the fans.

Unfortunately for fans, if they thought that Real’s aggression was coming back, they were mistaken. They were awful against CSKA Moscow and they failed to score again to mark the first time it happened in 11 years across all competitions.

The best they did was hit the bar, but this is Real Madrid and expectations are lofty. They have the most European titles and bad luck should not be able to stop them from scoring and getting results. There is no reason for them to be pointing out fingers on who to blame. Lopetegui’s side simply looked dead on the pitch and, unfortunately, it was about to continue.

Their most recent outing against Deportivo Alaves, Real didn’t look interested in playing. Their passes were aimless and there was no real combination between the midfield and attack to threaten their opponents.

In turn, Alaves neutralised them and ended up grabbing the winner on the death.

Real Madrid have failed to score in four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since April 1985 (five), their worst run ever. Via – OptaJoe pic.twitter.com/7eR99YollS — @obviousports (@obvious_sport) October 6, 2018



Looking at it, Madrid have 15 points in the first eight La Liga matches and are third in their UEFA Champions League table. With no proven goal scorer to carry them, it appears that the troubles aren’t going away.

As a result, it’s a real possibility that Florento Perez may end up sacking the manager and if Lopetegui doesn’t significantly improve, that may come any time now.