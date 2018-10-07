Real Madrid’s struggles continue with Alaves defeat

An added time goal by Manu Garcia at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday evening saw Deportivo Alaves shocking the mighty Real Madrid in a 1-0 La Liga win.

Deportivo Alaves 1 Real Madrid 0

Garcia scores a 95th minute winner

Alaves move level on 14 points with Real Madrid and Barcelona

Match Summary

Apart from a couple of early chances, the first half was largely uneventful, with the underdogs doing well to limit the European champions’ chances before creating a few openings of their own. Real continued to enjoy most of the ball in the second half but their attacks were laboured and instead it was the hosts who offered more threat on attack.

No hemos dicho nada pero….. FINAAAAAAAL 1-0 pic.twitter.com/2OF0c0JtrO — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) October 6, 2018

Full Report

Madrid were on top from the outset and had three chances in the opening six minutes as Karim Benzema and Dani Ceballos both had shots turned away by home keeper Fernando Pacheco before Nacho sent a header wide.

It then took a goal-line clearance from Ximo Navarro to clear a ninth minute Benzema header off the line before Gareth Bale headed over on the rebound after a 16th minute free kick.

Having survived those early scares, Alaves had chance of their own midway through the half as Jony was denied by Thibaut Courtois before Madrid defender Raphael Varane did well to clear a dangerous cross from Jonathan Calleri.

The home side continued to show promise in attack after the interval and they had the first chance of the second half when Jony’s 51st minute cross picked out Ibai Gomez, but he took too long to shoot and Varane intervened.

Courtois was then called into action to keep out a shot from range by Ruben Duarte on the hour mark as Alaves continued to create chances, despite enjoying minimal ball possession.

There was another excellent opportunity for the hosts 13 minutes from time when the lively Jony pulled a 15-yard-shot inches wide of the right post.

At the other end, Pacheco had to scramble the ball off his line after he had failed to hold onto a Bale free kick in the 79th minute.

After Jony fired a shot over the bar a couple of minutes before the end of regulation time, it was left to Manu Garcia to grab the headlines when he scored a late, late winner, nodding in at the back post after a corner kick had been headed back across the goal as Julen Lopetegui’s side suffered their second La Liga defeat of the season.