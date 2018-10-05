Preview: Alaves v Real Madrid

Struggling Valencia face a tough task on Sunday when they meet La Liga leaders Barcelona at the Estadio de Mestalla on Spain’s south eastern coast.

La Liga

Date: 7 October 2018

Game week 8

Kick-off: 20:45 (GMT+2), 02:45 Monday HKT

Venue: Estadio de Mestalla

Referee: J. Gonzalez

Assistants: R. Becerril, I. Rubio

Fourth official: J. Diaz

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Valencia 58 12 15 31

Barcelona 58 31 15 12

⚽💪 Back to work after a well earned rest day! pic.twitter.com/A48OCN3Wjz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 5 October 2018

Previous encounter:

Barcelona 2-1 Valencia 14/04/2018 (La Liga)

Barcelona goalscorers: L. Suarez (15′), S. Umtiti (51′)

Valencia goalscorer: Dani Parejo (87′)

Players to watch:

The goals have dried up in the last couple of seasons for the previously prolific Kevin Gameiro. In 2017/18 he managed just seven and in the current campaign he has just one strike to his name after seven appearances. The 31-year-old has every motivation against Barca to prove he can still fire at the highest level.

As usual Lionel Messi continues to show his genius level of ability even at the age of 31. The Argentina star has 10 goals in 10 appearances which includes a brace against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League last Wednesday. He could be a nightmare for Els Taronges’ defence.

Team form and manager quotes:

Valencia have made a slow start to 2018/19 by picking up just eight points from seven La Liga matches. The side are currently in 14th and have managed just one goal in their last five matches in all competitions.

However, they come into this contest on the back of a brave 0-0 draw against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League last Tuesday at Old Trafford.

As such, manager Marcelino is optimistic of better to come after the performance against the Red Devils. He told reporters: “We will take it game by game. What we’ve shown is that we have real fighting spirit and we’ve added that fighting spirit to our quality.”

Meanwhile, Blaugrana lead the Spanish top flight on 14 points and come off a superb 4-2 victory over Tottenham in the Champions League.

Yet, in their three previous league encounters they managed two draws and a defeat so will be aware that improvement is needed domestically.

Manager Ernesto Valverde said ahead of Sunday’s game: “We’re the team who always try to dominate and take the initiative. The team play in a certain way, sometimes results accompany us or turn their backs on us.”

Team news:

Jose Gaya could feature after recently making a return to full training although Santi Mina and Ferran Torres are both doubtful.

For the Spanish champions, Sergi Roberto is a doubt with a muscle injury while powerful defender Samuel Umtiti is out as he attempts to battle back from a knee injury.