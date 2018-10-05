Preview: Alaves v Real Madrid

Deportivo Alaves will hope to put an end to a recent dip in form when they face a struggling Real Madrid in Saturday’s La Liga clash at the Estadio de Mendizorroza.

La Liga

Date: 6 October 2018

Game week 8

Kick-off: 18:30 (GMT+2), 00:30 Sunday HKT

Venue: Estadio de Mendizorroza

Referee: Santiago Jaime

Assistants: Jorge Bueno, Fernando Tresaco

Fourth official: Manuel Pozueta

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Alaves 16 1 2 13

Real 16 13 2 1

Previous encounter:

Real Madrid 4-1 CSKA 24/02/2018 (La Liga)

Real Madrid scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo (44′), G. Bale (46′), Cristiano Ronaldo (61′), K. Benzema (PG) (89′)

Players to watch:

Winger Ibai Gomez has started the season in good form with three goals in seven appearances for the outfit from Vitoria-Gasteiz. The 28-year-old will no doubt hope to threaten a Real defence which appears to be lacking confidence after a recent poor run of form in all competitions.

Striker Karim Benzema has yet another chance to prove he can lead the attack and score goals for Los Blancos. The France forward had a poor 2017/18 season and managed just five league strikes. He has now gone six matches without a goal and is under huge pressure tp prove he deserves to wear the colours of Madrid.

Team form and manager quotes:

Alaves have had a good start to 2018/19 and currently occupy an impressive sixth in the league standings.

Under manager Abelardo Fernandez they continue to punch way above their weight. However, most recent form has been less convincing with a home draw against Getafe followed by a defeat away to Levante.

As such, Fernandez has called for his side to remain together during this slightly poor patch. He told reporters: “Bad times will come and we have to be united. We have to compete and try to score three points against an opponent of our league.”

Meanwhile, Madrid are stuttering in all competitions and are winless in three games. Real lost 3-0 to Sevilla in the league, then drew 0-0 in the Madrid derby on the weekend. On Tuesday the club lost 1-0 to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League despite hitting the woodwork three times.

The run of three games without a goal is the first time this has occurred since 2007. Nonetheless, boss Julen Lopetegui is backing Benzema to bounce back to scoring form.

He said: “We have full confidence in him, strikers go in streaks. Scoring is not the responsibility only of Benzema, it is for the whole team.”

Team news:

Ruben Duarte and Burgui should be available while Patrick Twumasi is doubtful for Saturday’s game. Adrian Marin and Rodrigo Ely are also doubtful.

Gareth Bale is likely to remain out with injury for the visitors while centre-back Sergio Ramos is expected to start after being rested in mid-week.

Marcelo’s participation is doubtful while Isco could remain out with illness. Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas are set to battle it out as to who starts in goal.