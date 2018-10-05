Why Samuel Umtiti is FC Barcelona’s most important defender

FC Barcelona may be sitting at the top the 2018-19 La Liga table. They may have won both of their Champions League matches comprehensively. But their defence has been a cause of concern for Ernesto Valverde.
They’re failing to keep clean sheets and that is something that might hamper their chances of winning silverware down the line this season. Samuel Umtiti’s absence has been dubbed as a major reason for such dip in form of The Catalans’ defence. Let’s dig deep and find out just how important Umtiti is to the Barcelona back-line.
Very bad news for Barcelona: Umtiti is out for ligament injury, which if confirmed could keep him out until 6 months
— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 28, 2018
When he first came to Barcelona, Samuel Umtiti was just a hyped teenager who’d lit up the French League with a string of consistent performances for Olympique Lyonnais. Most people thought he’d be happy to settle for a place on the bench and play second fiddle to Javier Mascherano, given Gerard Pique then was Barca’s first choice centre back.
Then Mascherano left for China. But even before that, Umtiti had staked claim for a starting berth in the Barcelona eleven. Umtiti gathered pace in his first season. With Pique being prone to errors every now and then, it was the young Frenchman who was there to tidy up and clean the mess Barca’s defence left behind.
Ever since Carles Puyol retired, Barcelona have struggled to find a proper partner for Pique at the heart of the Barca defence. Mascherano was never a long term solution, especially given he was a midfielder turned into a centre back. Many came, but most of them failed. But in Umtiti, Barca fans finally saw some optimistic ray of hope in building up a proper fortress.
Since his Lyon Days, Umtiti has gone from strength to strength. His composure at the back has earned him a lot of plaudits. And with the unfortunate injury to Laurent Koscielny, he was given a starting eleven berth beside Raphael Varane. Now, Umtiti is a World Champion. And his club records are getting more impressive day by day.
People are starting to take notice. Former Barcelona manager hailed him as a ‘Tank’. Lionel Messi himself is a huge fan. In France, people are head over heels for the towering defender. They know exactly how good he is.
Due to this overwhelming support and consistent performances, Umtiti was also a regular in Euro 2016, a tournament France narrowly lost to Portugal. But Umtiti hasn’t been fazed at all. “Winning and losing are both parts of our lives,” said an emotional yet level-headed Umtiti right after the final. No wonder people believes he’s matured way beyond his age.
Umtiti has been knocking on the main eleven of Barca ever since he arrived. And after Mascherano left, Luis Enrique didn’t think about going into the market to buy a new centre back. He handed Umtiti an undisputed place in the starting lineup.
Since then, Enrique has left and Valverde has arrived. But Umtiti is still there. And this season, his importance has been the most prominent. Especially with his absence.
82,1% – El @FCBarcelona_es ha ganado el 82,1% de los partidos de liga con Samuel Umtiti (solo dos derrotas de 56 encuentros) frente al 53,8% sin él desde que el francés llegó a Barcelona. Lesionado pic.twitter.com/eGgEV9r7nA
— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 28, 2018
Umtiti couldn’t play against Atheltic Bilbao in the league last week and the void he left was felt. In defence, Barca looked shaky to say the least. As a result of his unavailability, Barca ended up going behind to an Oscar De Marcos goal. And it wasn’t until an 84th minute equalizer by Munir El Haddadi that the Blaugrana were able to rescue themselves to snatch a point.
After the match, quite a fascinating stat popped up. Since he joined Barca, The Catalans have won 82.1% matches with Umtiti in their ranks. Without him? The number drops down to just 53.8%. This just goes to show exactly how important the Frenchman is to Valverde’s men.
Umtiti has all the attributes of a proper world class defender. He’s tall, powerful, blessed with a strong heading ability and brilliant interception skills- Umtiti is the ultimate modern day defender. Without him, Barca have suffered a lot.
Valverde would be hoping the Frenchman returns to training sooner rather than later for the greater good of the Catalan giants.