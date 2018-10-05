Why Samuel Umtiti is FC Barcelona’s most important defender

FC Barcelona may be sitting at the top the 2018-19 La Liga table. They may have won both of their Champions League matches comprehensively. But their defence has been a cause of concern for Ernesto Valverde.

They’re failing to keep clean sheets and that is something that might hamper their chances of winning silverware down the line this season. Samuel Umtiti’s absence has been dubbed as a major reason for such dip in form of The Catalans’ defence. Let’s dig deep and find out just how important Umtiti is to the Barcelona back-line.

Very bad news for Barcelona: Umtiti is out for ligament injury, which if confirmed could keep him out until 6 months — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 28, 2018

When he first came to Barcelona, Samuel Umtiti was just a hyped teenager who’d lit up the French League with a string of consistent performances for Olympique Lyonnais. Most people thought he’d be happy to settle for a place on the bench and play second fiddle to Javier Mascherano, given Gerard Pique then was Barca’s first choice centre back.

Then Mascherano left for China. But even before that, Umtiti had staked claim for a starting berth in the Barcelona eleven. Umtiti gathered pace in his first season. With Pique being prone to errors every now and then, it was the young Frenchman who was there to tidy up and clean the mess Barca’s defence left behind.