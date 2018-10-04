Hankook “Be one with it”: Raphael Varane, the unbreakable wall in Madrid

In this week’s Hankook “Be one with it” series, we take a closer look at Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and his towering presence as one of the most sought after centre-backs in world football.

In 2011, Zinedine Zidane made a phone call as Real Madrid coach to a compatriot who was plying his trade in Lens.

Zizou knew that he had to secure the services of Raphael Varane before the rest of the world clamored for his coveted signature.

Varane signed on to join the Madrid family and hasn’t looked back since with more than 140 appearances for the Los Merengues. He has won four UEFA Champions League titles to go with his World Cup winner’s medal with France.

Hankook Be One With It – Mo Ali Braking Grip Want to improve your football braking and grip? Moalifc demonstrates the drills to perfect them with Hankook Tire Global!#HankookTire #BeOneWithIt #sp Posted by FOX SPORTS Asia on Wednesday, 3 October 2018

With Sergio Ramos coming towards the twilight of his career, Madrid need a new leader at the back and Varane seems to be the chosen one.

His ability as a ball-playing defender whose first touch and grip on the ball is second to none, the World Cup winner is destined to go on and become one of Madrid’s best defenders ever.

Known for his good reading of the game, Varane has that ability to brake his run and change directions, keeping opposing strikers in check.

A perfect role model for any budding footballer who dreams of carving a career in the dark art of defence.

As a club, Real Madrid are always striving to keep themselves perched at the top of European football and just like Hankook, they will keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, in search of new ways and techniques to better themselves.