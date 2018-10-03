La Liga in Miami: Gimmick or substance?

With the controversial proposal for the reverse La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Girona to be played in Miami coming under increasing scrutiny, it’s time to glean over the nuances of the proposition.

THE PROPOSAL

On the 16th of August, La Liga announced a 15-year marketing deal with Relevant, the same company which organises the ICC (International Champions Cup), the pre-season tournament featuring European footballing giants competing with each other in various locations across the globe. The most well-publicised aspect of this deal is La Liga’s promise to bring a regular season Spanish league fixture to American shores. While certainly innovative, the idea has largely been met with scepticism.

BREAKING: The USA are set to host selected La Liga fixtures each year as part of a new 15-year deal 🇪🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xD0vfhN9Me — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) August 16, 2018

If everything goes to plan, the return leg of Barcelona vs Girona, originally slated to be played at Girona’s Montilivi stadium, could be moved to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. However, things appear as far from rosy as they can be.

OFFICIAL: La Liga confirms they, along with Barcelona & Girona, have asked permission from the Spanish Football Federation to play a league game in Miami, USA on January 26, 2019 See you in Florida, Lionel Messi & #Barca ? 🇺🇸⚽🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/5nOVjg5uta — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 11, 2018

A CLASH OF OPINIONS

Listening to La Liga president Javier Tebas’s statement on the possibility of Barcelona versus Girona being played in Miami, one could be excused for thinking that it is a near certainty.

“Girona-Barcelona will 90% be played in the United States but the agreement is not about just one game, it’s about a process which is much bigger,” Tebas said, in a show of strength certainly aimed at detractors of the proposal, none more so than the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales.

La Liga determined to play Barcelona-Girona match in Miami, despite fierce opposition to the plans, president Javier Tebas tells Reuters… full story follows#LaLiga #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/3014iNBwfK — Ossian Shine 🇪🇺 (@ossianshine) October 2, 2018

Having gained notoriety in football circles over the past few months for sacking Spain’s coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup, Rubiales has called out Tebas for a “total lack of respect” and added how “taking league games somewhere else is to invade that country”.

What’s noteworthy is that the Spanish Footballers’ Association, following a meeting of all club captains in Madrid released a statement condemning La Liga over not having consulted the relevant parties prior to the move and did not rule out a strike as a last resort.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino too, cast doubt over the proposal.

“I think I would prefer to see a great MLS game in the US rather than La Liga being in the US. In football, the general principle is that you play a ‘home’ match at ‘home’, and not in a foreign country,” Infantino said, echoing the popular sentiment.

CLUBS EXPRESS WILLINGNESS

Despite the daunting prospect of having to travel over 4,600 miles mid-season, Barcelona president Jose Maria Bartomeu appeared upbeat when asked about the fixture.

“We really like the idea but it doesn’t depend on us,” said the Catalan, who is apparently keen to make it happen.

Bartomeu: “I do not know if Girona – Barcelona will be played in the USA. It is not up to us, but it seems like a very good idea.” [onda cero] pic.twitter.com/nogBpdO0OV — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) September 17, 2018

Girona, in turn, have accepted the league’s invitation to shift their scheduled fixture to the stateside, emphasising how they saw it as a “great opportunity for expansion” and perhaps understandably so.

Having been promoted to the top flight just two years ago, the fixture presents an unparalleled opportunity for enhanced coverage, something that they wouldn’t want to miss out on. Moreover, Tebas even claimed Girona were encouraged to take part in the fixture by Manchester City, who along with Pep Guardiola’s brother, Pere, are majority shareholders in the club.

POLITICAL PROPAGANDA

Another pressing concern coming in from various quarters is how the fixture might pan out to be a very strategic piece of Spanish propaganda against the demands for an independent Catalonia. The choice of fixture looks rather suspicious with both teams part of the Catalan region and very much involved in the independence movement.

Rumours have also surfaced about how Catalan flags will be banned from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on the day of the fixture, with plans to instead hand out Spanish flags to the fans in attendance for the match. Tebas has sought to placate concerns over the issue by reminding everyone that La Liga fans in the US are nowhere involved in the issue. However, concerns over the political agenda behind the entire plan remain.

CONCLUSION

With various parties expressing differing opinions on the issue, the lack of consensus among the stakeholders is out in the open for everyone to see.

La Liga’s deal with Relevant, albeit ambitious, prima facie appears to be a clear case of high-handedness, having signed on the dotted line without consulting either the RFEF or even the Spanish Footballers’ Association.

Ramos & Messi have come together along with the other 18 La Liga captains to protest against games being played in the USA… Ramos: “You have to call me Dragon” Messi: “You have to call me Nighthawk” pic.twitter.com/Tm9SXcE76Z — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 22, 2018

Either way, claims of the match having been finalised at this early juncture seem far-fetched at best, with FIFA, UEFA and CONCACAF amongst a host of associations which, without their respective ratifications, the fixture cannot go through.

The entire saga though seems set to drag on, with a clear consensus nowhere in sight.