Courtois: My footwork is not that bad

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes his footwork is decent and doesn’t deserve to be criticised as much as it has this season.

The 26-year-old has been made to work hard for his place in the team since signing from Chelsea in the off-season.

Courtois is competing with fellow shotstopper Keylor Navas, but he put in an impressive performance in the Madrid derby on Saturday, which ended 0-0.

Despite his exploits against Atletico, Courtois still has his critics who claim that his footwork is not as good as it should be. However, the Belgium international has confidence in his abilities and believes he does a good job distributing with his feet.

“I’m not bad with my feet,” he told Belgofut.

“I may not be among the best, but I’m certainly not bad either. Sometimes I miss a long ball but I dare to play with my feet.

“The last ball on which [Nikola] Kalinic put pressure was given to [Raphael] Varane with my right. Many goalkeepers would have cleared that ball.

“Sometimes I give a bad ball, yes, but I know more goalkeepers who are, so to speak, phenomenal with their feet making more mistakes than me.

“I’m just doing what I have to do, and that’s the most important thing.”