Since arriving at Atletico Madrid in 2011, Diego Simeone has transformed the La Liga outfit into one of the elite teams in Europe.

He has evolved ‘The Rojiblancos’ playing style, transforming them from a defensive-minded side to one of the most entertaining squads in the continent.

After their draw against Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, they look set to win some silverware this season. We take a look back at the reasons why Atletico are the team to watch in Europe this season.

Absolute wall of a defence

Since Simeone, Atletico have been known to having one of the best defences in Europe. And that’s exactly been the trend this season with veterans Juanfran, Filipe Luis, Diego Godin and the young responsible shoulders of Jose Maria Gimenez. Atletico’s defence has been more of the same for the last few years. And their consistency is showing. In this season, they have the joint best defensive record in Spain, conceding just four goals. It is because of their defence that despite scoring only eight goals in the seven games so far this season in La Liga. they find themselves in the fourth spot.

To complement their brilliant defence, they’ve got one of Europe’s best shot-stoppers namely Jan Oblak. The Slovenian has been sensational ever since he arrived from Portuguese outfit Benfica. Because of his consistency, Atletico’s defence has gotten away with the few momentary lapses that they’ve committed. The fact that we are talking about momentary lapses of Simeone’s backline shows just how brilliant they’ve been together. Be it Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo or even Gareth Bale, Godin and Co. have got the better of them in most matches. Sure, both the extraterrestrials have scored quite a few against them, but overall, Simeone’s side has stood strong. And their showing at The Bernabeu last week just proves that that trend is most likely to continue.

Attracting world class players

One of the biggest strengths of Diego Simeone has been that he’s always attracted top talents and that too in relatively low costs. And he’s also been able to keep the ones for whom various clubs were heavily interested. Considering how inflated the market is right now, and with the hype a certain Thomas Lemar created after his brilliant few seasons with AS Monaco, it seemed pretty normal that he’d cost well above or at least in the region of £100 million or so. Instead, Atletico signed him for £63 million. Despite clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool and even Barcelona interested, the Frenchman chose Atletico. And he’s not the only one to do so.

After joining Atletico, never has Antoine Griezmann been on the verge of leaving. Despite Barca going all out for him, the French attacker decided to stay put. Players believe in the Simeone system. They believe in the way the team plays. They also believe that they can go head to head against them and win silverware. And they’ve done exactly that. With Simeone in charge, most likely there’s a feeling amongst Atletico’s players that any club they leave for would be a downgrade since they’ve been used to their maximum efficiency by ‘El Cholo’. It’s taken time, but Simeone has established that belief that he couldn’t with the likes of Radamel Falcao.,Arda Turan and Co. in the past.

Good things come in pairs

16 – Antoine Griezmann has scored the fastest goal for Atlético de Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga (min. 16). Locomotive pic.twitter.com/8pHM1fuowF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 25, 2018

Take Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini for example, or Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard – these are one of the most successful defensive and midfield pairings in the history of football. Of course, it’s because of how they understood each other. But in the end, their same nationality is a huge reason for such combination and understanding and in Atletico, that seems to be the case.

Godin-Gimenez, Rodri-Saul, Griezmann-Lemar — all these three pairings belong from the same nationality. Which helps a lot since they know each others’ movements like the palm of their hands. And it’s pretty visible in the matches. Griezmann and Lemar don’t even need to see eye-to-eye to find each other. It’s because of how long they’ve played together. These three combinations have helped Atletico a long way in making them from the dark horses of Europe to a legit contender for European and domestic glory.