Madrid derby ends goalless at the Bernabeu

Neither Atletico nor Real Madrid could capitalise on Barcelona’s slip after their derby encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday finished in a goalless draw.

Real Madrid 0 Atletico Madrid 0

Courtois denies Saul (3′) and Griezmann (18′)

Bale (21′) misses target from tight angle

Costa (37′) fails to beat Courtois from angle

Oblak keeps out Asensio (66′) and Carvajal (77′)

Match summary

Los Colchoneros were the better team in the first half, but found Thibaut Courtois in fine form, while Julen Lopetegui’s side had nothing to show for their dominance in the second stanza as Jan Oblak kept them at bay.

The stalemate meant that Barca, who drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao earlier in the day, remain top of the table, one point ahead of third-placed Real and three clear of Atletico in fourth.

Full report

Atletico Madrid looked comfortable at the home of their neighbours and created the better chances in the first half.

Courtois was called into action after just three minutes to parry away Saul’s firm strike from 25 yards out, while Antoine Griezmann missed the target with an ambitious overhead-kick from 14 yards out on the left two minutes later after controlling the Spaniard’s cross on his chest.

Griezmann should have broken the deadlock on 18 minutes when Koke released him through on goal with a defence-splitting pass, but Courtois kept out the French forward’s dinked effort with his face.

Gareth Bale spurned a glorious chance three minutes later at the other end as he directed a free-kick from the right across the face of goal at the back post, before Saul curled a shot wide of the left post from 22 yards out in the 24th minute.

Jose Gimenez made a vital block to deny Karim Benzema from close range on 28 minutes after the French striker made contact with Dani Carvajal’s cross from the right.

Diego Costa also passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to open the scoring when Griezmann sent him clear down the left in the 37th minute, with Courtois getting an arm on the Spaniard’s angled poke from seven yards out.

Carvajal failed to test Oblak with a speculative volley from 25 yards out after a 39th-minute corner was cleared out to the defender, while Bale drew a routine save out of the Slovenian keeper with a powerful strike from 30 yards out four minutes before half-time.

Bale was replaced by Dani Ceballos for the start of the second half and the change helped Real to dominate proceedings.

Casemiro got under his shot from 20 yards out in the 47th minute, while Oblak gathered Marco Asensio’s angled drive at the second attempt three minutes later, before Luka Modric fired wide of the right post from 25 yards out on 64 minutes.

Oblak came to Atleti’s rescue two minutes later with a sharp save to deny Asensio from seven yards out after Benzema played the Spaniard into acres of space inside the box on the right, while Carvajal’s first-time shot from an angle on the right was punched away by the gloveman on 77 minutes.

A rare sniff at goal for Diego Simeone’s troops eight minutes from time saw Filipe Luis drag an effort wide of the far post from 22 yards out on the left, and the action quickly switched to the other end as Toni Kroos curled the ball straight into Oblak’s arms from 19 yards out on the left.

Los Blancos had a final chance to claim the derby spoils in stoppage time, but Raphael Varane steered his header wide of the left post from a free-kick on the left.