Guti: Brilliant creator and Real Madrid’s very own

He was blessed with undeniable creativity, technical precision, vision and playmaking foresight that is a step (or two) ahead of the pack. We revisit the career of Real Madrid’s greatest home-grown servicemen of the modern era — Jose Maria Gutierrez a.k.a. Guti.

It was at the height of Real Madrid’s Galactico era as players like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Raul and David Beckham were gracing most of the media’s attention on, and even off, the pitch. But when the match was on-going, a relatively low-profile local hero who goes by the simple nickname Guti made the spectators keep a close eye on him in anticipation for a moment of creative brilliance.

That brilliance comes from Guti’s playmaking ability that only a few other playmakers possess. His specialisation generally happened in the midst of an offensive run of play with him acting as a conduit or a channel, a pass-first attacking midfielder who unlocks and breaks down defences with his incisive, often unexpected passes for his strikers in the best possible scoring positions.

Looking for inspiration to start the week? 🛌😴@GUTY14HAZ can take care of that… ⚽👌😃#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/IbN7Mp0fxX — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 24, 2018

But how he executed such assists that often ended up as good as the goals is something that is marvellous to point out as it was where the extraordinary lies. When Guti received the ball, depending on the situation, he would either take just one touch or a few. All he needed was just one instance to put his head up and take a snapshot of the surroundings. Click! He then had what he needed to work out a play for a scoring chance.

With this photographic memory of his, he then starts to churn out the possibilities at speed, “Will I push it through to Ronaldo up front? But Zidane’s ready to rush from the left, though is being marked. Raul’s lurking too… BINGO!” All these happen in just a fraction of a second as the Spanish playmaker already has come up with possibly the best approach. A ball to Ronaldo (the Brazilian) is unleashed, wrong-footing the opposing defence to leave the goalmouth at his mercy for a simple tap-in. GOAL! Another assist and a brilliant play from Guti. That was how it usually unfolded.

He might have spent his career assuming a lower-profile compared to his superstar teammates at that time, but what cannot be denied is that what he has offered and contributed to the club has been immense.

A key man for Real Madrid with a trophy-laden career of five La Ligas (1996–97, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08), four Supercopas (1997, 2001, 2003, 2008), three Champions Leagues (1997–98, 1999–2000, 2001–02), a UEFA Supercup (2002) and two Intercontinental Cups (1998, 2002), Jose Maria Gutierrez can be considered one of the truest Los Blancos. A homegrown gem and a star of his own, shining alongside The Galacticos.