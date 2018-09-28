Costa reflects on Chelsea mistake

Diego Costa says he made a mistake by leaving Atletico Madrid for Chelsea.

The Brazilian-born Spanish international joined the Blues from the Primera Division club in 2014.

The former Braga and Valladolid striker went onto win the Premier League twice with the west London side, first with Jose Mourinho at the helm, and then under Antonio Conte.

He was, however, unwanted the season after helping Chelsea claim league honours in 2017, despite playing a significant role in the club’s success with 20 goals and eight assists in 35 league games.

Conte initially fell out with Costa in January 2017 after a reported Chinese Super League move fell through.

After helping Chelsea to the league title, Costa was reportedly told via text message that he wasn’t in his manager’s plans for the following season.

Speaking to Marca, Costa revealed: “I was wrong going to Chelsea, because of their way of dealing with things. Cholo [Atletico coach Diego Simeone] is a direct coach, and when he doesn’t love you, it’s clear and he shows it.

“At Chelsea it was the opposite. I had the option of returning to Atleti and when Chelsea told me to go back to training with the reserves, I was clear that I was going back to Atletico, even though there were other offers.

“If not, I would’ve stayed in Brazil with my family. I had to live my whole life with my family. I have other values that no money can buy.”

Costa ultimately returned to Atletico but wasn’t able to play for four months, having been signed outside the transfer window, while Atletico were banned on registering new players.

Costa has since reestablished himself with Atleti, who play Real Madrid on Saturday.

He added: “Cholo has always been important, because of the coach and the person he is. I love him as a person.

“He’s always been very direct to deal with. When he told me he wanted me to come back, it was like I’d never left.

“Here I have everything; a very big club in a big city and people are more similar to Brazil. Cholo is the boss and I was excited. I was happy to return.”