Marcelo: Defeat hurts more than injury

Marcelo faces a spell on the sidelines for Real Madrid but is more concerned with how his side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on Wednesday night.

An Andre Silva brace alongside Wissam Ben Yedder’s strike saw Real thoroughly beaten at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Luka Modric was on the scoresheet for Real, but only briefly, with his goal ruled out by VAR.

It is feared that Marcelo suffered a muscle tear that would rule him out of facing rivals Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

After the game, that ended 18 minutes early for the Brazilian, he told the press, as reported by FourFourTwo: “I picked up a knock, but the defeat hurts more.”

He added: “You have to admit Sevilla were better in the first half. We got more of the ball in the second half but they were dangerous on the counter. They are a tough side and we lacked a few things against a rival as strong as Sevilla are.

“In the second half, maybe if Luka’s goal had stood, the game would have been different. If you lose, your drop three points and that can make the difference later in the season.

“We tried our best and let’s see if we can avoid such errors in the future. We need to change things now, defeat hurts, but we have to pick ourselves up or the next game.”