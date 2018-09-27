Real Madrid hammered at Sevilla

Sevilla were too good for Real Madrid as they won 3-0 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday in Spain’s La Liga.

Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 0

Silva (17′) gets first

Silva (21′) secures second

Ben Yedder (39′) hits third

Match summary

Sevilla took a 3-0 lead at half-time as the visitors from Madrid struggled to get into the contest.

Los Blancos were not at their best as it ended 3-0 to Sevilla.

Match report

Sevilla showed more intent in attack and found Andre Silva who tucked home inside the first 20 minutes from close range.

Not long afterwards, it was 2-0 as Silva completed his brace. After good work from Navas, Thibaut Courtois made a good save, before it rebounded to the forward who tapped home.

Real attempted to make a come-back as Gareth Bale came close. The Wales winger beat the hand of Tomas Vaclik, but hit the post and went wide.

"Yeah okay, you won 5-1 in the @EuropaLeague and won 6-2 in the league three days later, but you won't beat the European champs" Sevilla: "HOLD. MY. BEER." 🍺 pic.twitter.com/IuTcTH7t3O — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) September 26, 2018

With that said, Los Blancos were on the ropes in the 39th minute as Wissam Ben Yedder made it 3-0. A short corner-kick routine allowed Banega to deliver the ball into the box from a different angle.

Raphael Varane met the cross with a clearing header but only found Franco Vazquez. The attacking player saw saw his strike hit home by Ben Yedder beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Real were not at their best throughout the 90 minutes as it ended a well deserved 3-0 win to the hosts on the night.