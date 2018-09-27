Leganes stun Barca in Madrid

Leganes climbed off the foot of the table as they fought back from an early goal down to beat Barcelona 2-1 at Butarque on Wednesday.

Leganes 2 Barcelona 1

Coutinho (12′) volleys home from range

Messi (17′) denied by the woodwork

El Zhar (52′) equalises with header

Rodriguez (53′) punishes Pique error

Match summary

Ernesto Valverde’s side made a flying start when Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring with a fine strike on 12 minutes, but quick-fire goals from Nabil El Zhar and Oscar Rodriguez early in the second half inflicted a first defeat of the season for the defending champions.

Full report

Leganes hardly touched the ball in the opening five minutes as Barcelona bossed possession but made very little headway in the final third.

The visitors threatened for the first time on six minutes when Ousmane Dembele controlled a crossfield pass from Lionel Messi on the left and cut inside before hitting the side-netting from 18 yards out.

Los Pepineros had a sniff at goal two minutes later as Nabil El Zhar’s cross from the right picked out Youssef En-Nesyri, who couldn’t make clean contact with the ball and Marc-Andre ter Stegen easily gathered his header.

The Blaugrana’s early dominance bore fruit on 12 minutes when Coutinho took one touch from Messi’s square pass and expertly volleyed into the right corner of the net from 20 yards out.

Messi almost doubled their lead five minutes later as he collected a loose ball and lined up a shot from 21 yards out that hit the top of the crossbar, before the Argentine drew a comfortable save out of Ivan Cuellar moments later with a side-footed effort from 19 yards out.

Ter Stegen was forced to parry away Juanfran’s deflected strike from 20 yards out on the right in the 25th minute, and Youssef En-Nesyri directed a header straight at the German keeper from El Zhar’s cross on the right seven minutes before the break

Ter Stegen produced a TV dive on the stroke of half-time as he held onto Rodriguez’s curler from 19 yards out on the left.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s troops had finished the half strongly and they came flying out of the blocks after the restart to score twice in the space of a minute.

El Zhar escaped from his marker to head home from close range at the back post after getting on the end of Jonathan Silva’s cross from the left in the 52nd minute.

The home fans were in raptures moments later when Rodriguez capitalised on a gift from Gerard Pique to give the hosts the lead. The Spanish defender looked to cut out a long ball over the top, but only succeeded in playing a blind pass straight to Rodriguez, who beat Ter Stegen from 12 yards out.

Barca struggled to get into the contest in the second half as mistakes continued to creep into their game, although they went close to equalising 10 minutes from time.

Cuellar was equal to the task, though, as he got a firm glove to Coutinho’s curler from inside the box and reacted quickly to tip over Ivan Rakitic’s acrobatic volley on the rebound.

Sergi Roberto was presented with a late chance to rescue a point for the Catalan giants from route-one football, but the right-back fizzed his first-time shot over the bar from 16 yards out the right.