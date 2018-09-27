Hankook “Be one with it”: Gareth Bale the Madrid gunslinger who is always on target

In this week’s Hankook ‘Be one with it series’, we take a closer look at Gareth Bale and his innate ability to zoom in on goal with accuracy as he continues rifling in the goals for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have left the building but there are no shortage of top-quality attackers to step up to the plate at the Bernabeu.

With the score tied at one apiece in the 64th minute of the 2018 UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, the Welsh wizard called out to Marcelo, who steered a pinpoint cross into the box, and the rest as they say is history.

A quick glance of the ball and Bale went into Michael Jordan hang-time before unleashing a superb bicycle kick that sailed past Loris Karius.

Since joining the Los Blancos in 2014 from Tottenham Hotspur for a world record fee at that time, the Welshman has plundered in 55 La Liga goals along with 17 more in all other competitions.

He has already started the 2018/19 campaign in sizzling form with four goals in six appearances to his name, and Madrid fans can rest easy knowing that CR7’s departure has only made Bale even hungrier to excel.

And with the accuracy in that deadly left foot of his, it will be a matter of time Bale achieves the cult status the Madrid faithful accorded to Ronaldo in past seasons.

