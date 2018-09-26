Preview: Sevilla v Real Madrid

Real Madrid will look to keep the pressure on Barcelona at the top of the table when they make the trip to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Sevilla got their campaign back on track at the weekend with a 6-2 hammering of Levante, which halted a run of three league games without a win.

Pablo Machin’s side had opened proceedings with a 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano, but only managed to pick up one point from their next three matches.

A goalless draw with Villarreal was followed by back-to-back defeats against Real Betis (1-0) and Getafe (2-0), before they returned to winning ways on Sunday.

Los Rojiblancos sit ninth in the table on seven points, six adrift of second-placed Real, who are level on points with Barca in pole position.

Machin wants a strong performance in front of their home fans in midweek, as he expects Los Blancos to come at them.

“Whatever you do, Madrid will have chances. We have to be strong in our duels because they have a lot of strength and we have to try to prevent their quality from showing so that we can get the win,” he told the press.

Real have looked more industrious this season under new head coach Julen Lopetegui, who has guided his side to four wins and one draw to keep pace with the Blaugrana.

The 33-time league winners dropped their first points of the campaign in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao, but returned to winning ways on Saturday against Espanyol (1-0).

Their last trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ended in a 3-2 defeat, and Lopetegui predicts another tough encounter for the visitors.

“We’re going to the Sanchez Pizjuan and it is a fixture rich in history and complexities. That pushes us forward and excites us,” the Spaniard said in his pre-match press conference.

“The biggest motivation is to get three points against Sevilla. It will be a gruelling, draining game in a fortress of a stadium.”

In team news, Sevilla continue to be without Maxime Gonalons (broken leg), while they have also lost Ibrahim Amadou to injury.

The duo are joined on the sidelines by Sergio Escudero and Gabriel Mercado, who are both nursing elbow injuries.

Dani Carvajal has not been deemed fit enough to make the matchday squad for Real, while Isco is ruled out after undergoing surgery to cure his appendicitis.