Preview: Leganes v Barcelona

Barcelona will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque to face Leganes on Wednesday.

La Liga

26 September 2018

Game week 6

Kick-off: 20h00 local time/02h00 HKT (27 September)

Venue: Camp Nou

Referee: A. Undiano

Assistant referees: R. Cabanero, I. Prieto

Fourth official: J. Gallego Gambin

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Leganes 4 0 0 4

Barcelona 4 4 0 0

Previous encounter

Barcelona 3-1 Leganes (07/04/2018) La Liga

Barcelona goalscorers: L. Messi (27′, 32′, 87′)

Leganes goalscorer: N. El Zhar (68′)

Players to watch

Nabil El Zhar is Leganes’ leading goalscorer this season and was the only one to score the last time these two sides faced each other, meaning the Morocco could have extra motivation when facing Barca this week.

Lionel Messi is in sterling form for Barca this season, scoring five league goals already this season and a hat-trick in the 4-0 Champions League defeat of PSV last week. The Argentine also bagged three the last time these two sides faced each other.

Team form and manager quotes

Leganes come into this game at the bottom of the Primera Division standings with just one point from their 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad, that preceded losses to Real Madrid, Villareal and Eibar.

Barca dropped their first points of the season in a 2-2 draw with Girona last time out, having started their season in exquisite form. Clement Lenglet had been controversially dismissed after just 35 minutes.

They lead La Liga with 13 points, ahead of Real, also on 13 but with a poorer goal difference.

Ahead of the game, Leganes boss Mauricio Pellegrino said: “Barcelona is a great team, we will have to control the most sensitive areas where they generate the most football, we will have to try to be as strong as possible where they hurt the most, try to be brave to attack the opponent.”

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde, speaking after the draw with Girona, said: “It was a game that we had under control and then it slipped away from us. We managed to get the draw but turn the score around but the feeling is that the team gave everything until the end. The season is long and everything carries on.”

Team news

For Leganes, Jose Arnaiz, Alexander Szymanowski, Ezequiel Munoz and Kenneth Omeruo are all out while Recio is a doubt.

Lenglet is suspended for Barcelona but Malcom will play after recovering from an ankle injury.