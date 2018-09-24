Valverde: Lenglet didn’t deserve a red card

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde was surprised to see defender Clement Lenglet sent off, after the use of VAR, in the 2-2 draw with Girona on Sunday.

Lenglet was starting his first La Liga game for the Blaugrana, after leaving Sevilla, but only lasted 35 minutes before being sent off for a suspected elbow being used in a challenge with Pere Pons.

A VAR review resulted in a red card for Lenglet, and Valverde came to his player’s defence after the game, stating that he thought it was rather harsh on the 23-year-old.

“I didn’t know in that incident with Lenglet they were going to ask VAR to decide about that,” Valverde told reporters.

“It was a bit of a surprise for me. In the end we thought that VAR is to solve the huge problems, where the referee might be accused by the media of a mistake, but in other situations, for instance the Real Sociedad foul on the halfway line.

“I think the system is taking shape, but we are trying to come to terms with VAR.”

He added: “When I was watching the game live I thought the referee would look at the video with VAR not to book Lenglet, but maybe to give us something, to book the other player involved, maybe.

“I was really surprised by the final decision of the referee. I struggle to think it was Lenglet’s fault. Perhaps he was trying to protect himself, but it was never an elbow.

“The other player clashed with him. Even the Girona player, Pere Pons, tried to apologise to Lenglet. For me, it’s never a sending off, but I see it through the eyes of my team.”

Update

The Blaugrana subsequently confirmed they will make a case to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in an attempt to overturn the dismissal.

“Barcelona will present an appeal to the Competition Committee for the red card shown to the player Clement Lenglet in the 34th minute of Sunday’s game at Camp Nou against Girona,” the club said in a statement.

“The French defender was dismissed after a review using VAR and according to the referee’s report for ‘elbowing an opponent when both players were challenging for the ball’.”