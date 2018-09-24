Barca drop first points of the season

Barcelona’s 100 percent record in La Liga came to an end on Sunday after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Girona in an entertaining derby at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona 2 Girona 2

Messi (19′) converts Vidal’s square pass

Lenglet (35′) dismissed after VAR review

Stuani (45′, 51′) brace gives Girona the lead

Pique (63′) rescues point for 10-man Barca

Match summary

Ernesto Valverde’s side took an early lead through Lionel Messi, but a quick-fire brace from Cristhian Stuani handed the initiative to Girona after Clement Lenglet was shown a straight red card for dangerous play.

Gerard Pique found a reply for Barca midway through the second half, although they had to settle for a share of the spoils in the end despite applying late pressure.

Full report

Girona adopted a defensive approach at the start as they dropped deep and held their shape in an attempt to deny Barcelona space in the channels.

The visitors even created the first chance of the game on five minutes when Bernardo Espinosa steered a back-post header straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a corner routine on the right.

A trademark run from Lionel Messi almost brought the opener seven minutes later. The Argentine star left three defenders on the deck in his wake with a run into the box and hit an angled shot from 16 yards out that looked destined for the bottom-right corner, only for Bono to tip the ball behind at full stretch.

Messi gave Bono no chance on 19 minutes with a clinical finish to the keeper’s right from 13 yards out, after Arturo Vidal did well to shake off his marker inside the box on the right and squared for the little magician.

The Blaugrana icon looked to turn provider for Luis Suarez on 21 minutes with a threaded pass into the area on the left, but the Uruguayan striker could only shoot straight at Bono from 15 yards out after spinning away from his marker.

A rare attack from Eusebio Sacristan’s men on 27 minutes saw Marc Muniesa sky his volley from 19 yards out on the left, while moments later at the other end Ousmane Dembele hit a first-time shot straight at Bono from 19 yards out after linking up well with Suarez.

The end-to-end action continued as Portu latched onto Alex Granell’s through-ball and went around Ter Stegen on the right before forcing Pique to clear his shot off the line at the near post.

However, a major talking point on 34 minutes turned the tide. VAR alerted the referee to an elbow from Lenglet that caught Pere Pons in the face, and the French defender was given his marching orders after a referral.

The resulting free-kick from Aday Benitez went straight to Ter Stegen, while Messi did the same with his set-piece from 22 yards out on the left in the final minute of the half.

The home fans were stunned into silence on the stroke of half-time as Stuani slotted past Ter Stegen from six yards out, having nipped in between Sergio Busquets and Pique to control Benitez’s cross from the right.

Barca looked for a quick response after the break, with Arthur glancing a header too close to Bono from Jordi Alba’s floated cross on the left in the 48th minute, before the visiting keeper smothered a long-range shot from the Brazilian midfielder moments later.

But they were caught cold on 51 minutes as Portu beat Pique to a through-ball on the left and forced a sharp save out of Ter Stegen, only for Stuani to rifle home from the edge of the box on the rebound.

The hosts had numerous opportunities as the second half wore on, with Messi clipping the top of the crossbar with a free-kick on the hour mark, before seeing his next attempt palmed away by Bono from closer in.

Pique was the one who managed to beat Bono on 63 minutes. After Suarez’s initial effort was saved, the ball lopped up into the air and the Spanish defender guided a header to the keeper’s right to score.

Barca kept plugging away and Messi drew a comfortable save out of Bono with a free-kick from 22 yards out on 69 minutes, while Suarez saw his 20-yard strike on the left deflected over in the 80th minute.

Substitute Philippe Coutinho went close on two occasions late on, but couldn’t beat Bono with a low shot from distance on 83 minutes and then curled an effort just wide of the right post from 20 yards out at the death.