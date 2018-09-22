Can Real Madrid win La Liga?

By Jason Pettigrove

Just a handful of games into the new La Liga season and no one at Real Madrid is talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane unless they’re asked.

The dressing room is a much happier place without the pair in situ it seems, which is odd considering both were major factors in Los Blancos’ charge to three successive Champions League titles.

Where Julen Lopetegui has turned the tide is in his common-sense attitude to work, and to making everyone feel important.

Further, without a ‘focal point’ who wants to be involved in the lion’s share of chances and goals, taking all dead balls too, Madrid’s front line looks even better balanced.

Certainly, the way in which Bale, Benzema and Asensio have dovetailed since the beginning of the campaign, suggests they’ve been together a lot longer than they have.

The Frenchman in particular is revitalised, showing the form which encouraged Real to sign him in the first place.

Bale was on the verge of walking away because of Zidane’s insouciance towards him, and he too looks like a new signing. Ronaldo has not been missed. At all.

Sergio Ramos is the leader supreme, dragging his team up by the scruff of the neck. So, he now has the most yellow cards in the history of the Champions League. So what?!

Any team in the world would love to have the Spanish national team captain in their ranks, even if the years are advancing.

Can Real win La Liga?

Frankly, it’s too early to say at this stage, but considering the doom and gloom that surrounded the club before Lopetegui’s appointment, where they find themselves at present is about as good as it gets.

Even if the status quo were to remain the same until the end of October, a win against Barcelona would put Real top of the league. That’s a marked improvement on last season when the title race was virtually over by then after what can only be described as a disastrous start to the campaign.

Final training session ahead of Espanyol clash ! ⚽🎯 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/quyqaIcaIM — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) September 21, 2018

Lopetegui will have situations developing over the next few months, and goalkeepers spring to mind as one area that could cause the coach problems.

But he wasn’t unbeaten with the Spain team for two years by sheer luck.

Whatever the whys and wherefores of how he arrived at Real Madrid, he’s already got the team purring again and the Santiago Bernabeu faithful on their feet.

He can do no more than that, and if it continues… there could well be some more silverware in the cabinet come next May.