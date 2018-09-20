Hankook “Be one with it”: Real Madrid’s master innovator Marco Asensio

In this week’s Hankook ‘Be one with it series’, we look at how Real Madrid’s latest attacking sensation Marco Asensio is making the Los Merengues tick with his innovation in midfield.

At 22 years of age, the Spanish playmaker has the world at his feet as he looks to cement his place as a Real Madrid great.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the UEFA Champions League winners, Asensio has stepped up to the plate to provide some much needed creativity and innovation for the Bernabeu faithful.

The Spaniard has been involved in 16 matches for Madrid this season with one goal to his name. What stands out from his amazing statistics is the ability to innovate and create something out of nothing.

With six assists to his name, he is fast becoming the chief architect when Madrid go on the attack, with Luka Modric in support.

He continued to show his budding talent when on international duty with Spain this month by scoring his first goal for the La Furia Roja in their 6-0 demolition of Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

So for Madrid fans who are looking for a new idol, look no further because Asensio has arrived.

As a club, Real Madrid are always striving to keep themselves perched at the top of European football and just like Hankook, they will keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, in search of new ways and techniques to better themselves.