Bale: Real’s teamwork is better post-Ronaldo

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has revealed that the mood among the players is more laid back now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left for Juventus.

Bale has had to shoulder more of the responsibility in the final third of the pitch in the wake of Ronaldo’s move to the Bianconeri in the off-season, but also says he feels more relaxed.

The Wales international believes Los Blancos are also working together more cohesively as a unit due to Ronaldo’s departure, with individual talent taking a backseat.

“Obviously it’s going to be a little different from having such a big player there,” Bale told the Daily Mail.

“It’s maybe a bit more relaxed, yes. I suppose there is more of a team, more working as one unit rather than one player.”

Bale has scored three goals and provided two assists in four La Liga games thus far.