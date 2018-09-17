Juan Roman Riquelme: The Last Classic Playmaker

Vision, control, artistry. Lacking in pace that is essential in the modern game but overwhelming in creativity, Argentina’s Juan Roman Riquelme could be considered as one of the last footballers to be considered as a pure playmaker.

From his trophy stint with Argentina’s Boca Juniors to his unbelievable contributions to Spain’s overachieving underdogs, Villarreal and then back into Boca, his mesmerising characteristics as one of the best ever practitioners of the game from an individual standpoint, with his role at the heart of the midfield, definitely consider him as one of the most recent ‘greats of the modern game’.

Let’s take a brief look into one of his strongest assets as well as two of his highest achievements in his highly commendable and stellar club career.

Real Madrid 1-2 Boca Juniors; 2000 Intercontinental Cup

Heading into this tournament fresh from winning the 2000 Copa Libertadores title against Palmeiras and with a campaign even made more stellar with their defeat of rivals River Plate in the quarterfinals, Boca Juniors faced a complete Real Madrid side during the early phase of their Galacticos era.

Boca Juniors were given a dream start when Martin Palermo tapped the ball into the back of the net, beating a young Iker Casillas, early in the third minute.

Three minutes later Boca were up two goals to nil when Roman Riquelme unleashed a magnificent long range pass with the precision of a guided missile to release an on-rushing Martin Palermo who was able to make no mistake with the preciously given assist by the artistic architect.

The unexpected seemed to be unfolding by then as the Xeneizes, by the looks of it, were on course to vanquishing their much fancied rivals from the Spanish capital. But Los Blancos did not easily throw in the towel just yet as they desperately searched for an immediate response.

Real Madrid then immediately came to life with Roberto Carlos coming close with an effort after a piece of individual skill. Around three minutes later, Real reduced the deficit as left-back Roberto Carlos finally got the breakthrough.

Real Madrid then piled on the pressure as they forced their way to score the equalising goal, but Riquelme this time turned on his mastery of the ball as he frustrated Real Madrid with his dribbling skills and individual tactical nous to buy more time and draw free-kicks from fouls he received.

The likes of defenders Geremi, Makelele, Helguera and even Madrid’s midfield superstar and Portuguese legend Luis Figo were left as second best against Boca’s midfield maestro that night as the fouls turned into goalscoring opportunities that Roman himself was almost able to convert save for some fine efforts by Casillas to avert the further damage.

In the end, Boca Juniors were able to keep the European Champions’ efforts at bay as the Copa Libertadores winners were able to lift the Intercontinental Cup trophy and claim the bragging rights as the world’s best right at the turn of the new millennium.

As for Riquelme, this was the time when his legend started to spread like wildfire which eventually led to a transfer to FC Barcelona two years after.

Villarreal 1-0 Internazionale; 2005-06 Champions League QF 2nd Leg

After an unsuccessful stint with FC Barcelona that can be attributed to off-field factors, Riquelme was loaned off to Villarreal in 2003 which eventually became a full transfer by 2005-2006 season.

His stay with the Yellow Submarine eventually proved to be a hit and a laurel in his La Liga career as he alongside the likes of Uruguayan forward Diego Forlan, Argentines Juan Pablo Sorin, Rodolfo Arruabarrena, and Brazilian-born Spanish holding midfielder Marcos Senna were able to help the un-fancied Valencia-based club reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals to make the 2005-06 season as a true underdog story for the ages.

Their highest point was when they were able to knock out star-studded Italian giants Inter Milan with the likes of Figo, Esteban Cambiasso, Juan Sebastian Veron, Dejan Stankovic, Marco Materazzi, and Adriano to name a few.

Heading into the fixture with a 2-1 deficit on aggregate, the men in yellow were able to get the breakthrough in the 58th minute when Riquelme masterminded a well-placed free-kick towards Arruabarrena’s path for the slightest of headers which put the ball into the back of the net which proved to be the only goal of the match as the previously unthinkable became a reality; Villarreal were through to the semifinals in the slightest of advantages – an away goal.

It was another showcase of mastery by Roman from the midfield as he was able to create several chances for his side while winning crucial challenges in possession for many occasions in the match.

The semifinals proved to be a level too high though as they were knocked out by Arsenal then led by Thierry Henry with a close margin of one-nil via aggregate, which the London club was able to score during the first leg in Highbury.

It could have been an even more dramatic encounter if only Riquelme was able to convert a late penalty that could have put the tie into extra-time. But, alas, his attempt from the spot was well saved by Arsenal keeper Jens Lehmann which put their fairytale run to an end.

“The Legend” lives on

In these two defining matches, Roman Riquelme showed his array of talents: vision, precision, control, shot-selection, and impeccable timing that made him one of greatest playmakers of all-time.

All of his mesmerising goals, assists, free-kicks and dribbling skills (despite his lack of speed and pace to the point of sometimes being accused of slowing down the game), he was effective and an overall asset for his club.

But his most devastating weapon of all is his innate skill of reading the game to provide that perfectly timed and weighted pass known in the Spanish-speaking footballing world as “la pausa” – a simple move in itself, but one of the hardest to master in executing to almost perfection. This mastery of his in being that pensive provider, being able to unleash the incisive ball that unlocks the opposition, even in the midst of all the frenzy of the game made him what he is considered today – the last of “The Classic Number 10s”.