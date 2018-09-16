Lopetegui and Ramos unhappy with draw despite comeback

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui and captain Sergio Ramos revealed their disappointment after Los Blancos’ 1-1 draw with Athletic Club at San Mames.

Iker Muniain put the hosts ahead just beyond the half-hour mark, but Isco equalised 63 minutes in to preserve a point for Real Madrid. Nevertheless, they now trail defending champions Barcelona by two points at the top of La Liga.

“It’s a very difficult place to come,” Lopetegui admitted to Movistar Partidazo.

“Athletic are a team that comes to look for you, that presses you. In the second half we improved.

“Madrid never consider a draw to be good, we performed in the second half and we have to keep working.”

Ramos echoed his coach’s words, telling Movistar: “We must always give the maximum for this club.

“We do not consider the draw as good, it is never good when you draw. There is a lot to improve.

“We knew it is one of the most difficult stadiums away from home, people push, but regardless of that, Athletic are a team that knows very well what they play.

“It is difficult to reach them and generate chances, then in the second half we overcame the pressure and got a result.”