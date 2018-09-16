Barcelona fight back to edge stubborn Sociedad

Barcelona maintained their impressive start to the new season after coming from a goal down to beat Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Real Sociedad 1 Barcelona 2

Elustondo (13′) puts Sociedad ahead

Suarez (64′) nets the equaliser

Dembele (66′) scores the winner

Match summary

The home side grabbed the lead in the 14th minute through Arits Elustondo, but Barcelona were able to come back late in the second half courtesy of goals from Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Full report

Sociedad were very brave in the first half and took the game to Ernesto Velverde’s side, who came into the match on the back of three wins in a row in the new season.

The first half was very frustrating from Lionel Messi, who had very few opportunities to get in good goalscoring areas.

Sociedad grabbed the lead in the 13th minute as central defender Elustondo smashed the ball past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen after Barcelona failed to clear the lines from a free-kick that caused problems inside their box.

The home side squandered a number of opportunities to increase their lead while Ter Stegen was also outstanding in goals for Barcelona.

Gerald Pique had the best two chances for Barcelona towards the half-time break as Sociedad continued to give them problems going to the half-time break.

The lanky defender headed wide with his first effort on the 40th minute and came close again towards the half-time break.

In the second half, Barcelona manager Velverde responded by introducing Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Bouquets, after they were both dropped to the bench for the match.

It would be the home side that would get the best chances early in the second half though, but Ter Stegen once again made two good saves to deny Mikel Oyarzabal and Ruben Pardo.

And those misses would prove to be costly as Suarez found a timely equaliser with 64 minutes on the clock, pouncing on a rebound inside the box and rifling the ball home.

And just two minutes later Dembele scored the all-important winner after unleashing a shot from the edge of the box.

Sociedad came close to an equaliser in the 87th minute as Juanmi missed another great opportunity from close range.

Barcelona though bossed the dying minutes of the game to claim their fourth win in a row from the opening matches of the new La Liga season.