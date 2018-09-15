Simeone embraces ‘short-staffed’ challenge

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is relishing the task of getting their season back on track while dealing with a growing injury list.

Los Colchoneros were active during the recent transfer window, having brought in Antonio Adan, Santiago Arias, Nikola Kalinic, Thomas Lemar, Rodri and Gelson Martins.

However, the Spanish club is in the midst of an injury crisis after the international break as they resume domestic duties this weekend without a handful of first-team players.

Arias, Vitolo, Kalinic and Stefan Savic are all unavailable for the visit of Eibar on Saturday, while Angel Correa and Juanfran are set to feature despite question marks over their fitness.

But Simeone, who has included inexperienced youth-teamers Andres Solano and Borja Garces in his matchday squad, is hoping to get through this difficult period by digging deep into his playing staff.

“It’s clear that us here at the club, we accept the challenge and difficulties that we are faced with, those we have while short-staffed,” the Argentine told reporters.

“But let’s not forget that we have a lot going in our favour to be competitive in a competition that is very important, with large numbers in our squad and a lot of players that we have.

“So, we know that ourselves. We accept that challenge and hopefully we can overcome that situation with the players such as Vitolo and Kalinic, who are not with us.”