Preview: Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday.

La Liga

15 September 2018

Gameweek 4

Kick-off: 20:45 (GMT+2)

Venue: San Mames

Referee: J. Gonzalez

Assistants: R. Becerril, J. Matias

Fourth official: A. Gonzalez

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Athletic Bilbao 52 11 8 33

Real Madrid 52 33 8 11

Previous encounter:

Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga) 18/04/18

Real Madrid goalscorers: C. Ronaldo (87′)

Bilbao goalscorers: I. Williams (14′)

Players to watch:

Markel Susaeta has been crucial for Bilbao so far this season. The 30-year-old winger has already bagged a goal and an assist in his first two games. Susaeta has been a stalwart for the Basque outfit, having racked up 484 appearances.

Real’s experienced campaigners Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have both found form early in the campaign. French striker Benzema has already scored five goals in four games across all competitions, while Welsh winger Bale has netted three, with two assists.

Team form and manager quotes:

Los Leones got their league campaign underway with a 2-1 win over Leganes before a 2-2 draw with newly-promoted Huesca. Both games were played at home. They were scheduled to play Rayo Vallecano on September 1, but the clash was postponed.

With only two matches behind them, Eduardo Berizzo’s side is sitting in 12th position with four points from a possible six. A victory could see them climb up to third.

Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui’s charges are level on points with arch-rivals Barcelona, after winning all three of their opening fixtures. They beat Getafe 2-0, Girona 4-1 and Leganes 4-1 prior to the international break.

Los Blancos will be determined to keep the wins going as they aim to dethrone Barca as Spanish champions. The Catalans only lost one game last season, which means the margin for error could again be very small indeed for Real.

With Keylor Navas and Thibaut Courtois battling it out for the number one spot in goal, Lopetegui also has a tough call to make when it comes to team selection.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Lopetegui said: “It’s clear that I have excellent [goalkeeping] solutions. [Courtois and Navas will] Take the decision we make, it’s not a problem. We will see it.

“We have an idea in our heads that we will not make public. We will see where it takes us.”

Team news:

Bilbao is likely to welcome back veteran striker Aritz Aduriz after he recovered from a muscular injury.

Real have no serious injury concerns and should be at full strength for the trip to San Mames.