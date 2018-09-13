World Cup star Cheryshev in doping probe

World Cup star Denis Cheryshev, who scored four goals for Russia in the summer, is under investigation over an alleged doping violation.

Spanish anti-doping authorities have opened an investigation into the 27-year-old, currently on loan at Valencia from Villarreal, after his father talked to the Russian media about an injection that his son had for an injury.

Dimitri Cheryshev told Sport Weekend ahead of the tournament that Denis had received an injection of “growth hormone” (HGH).

The taking of HGH without a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) can be punished with up to a four-year ban.

Cheryshev’s father has since said that he misquoted by the journalist.

A spokesman from the Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport (AEPSAD) said: “We can confirm we have started an investigation to find out more information about the case.”

Cheryshev played five World Cup games as hosts Russia reached the last eight.

Asked about the probe, the player said: “On my side, everything has been honest and I think there will be no problem.

“I think we’d better leave this case in the hands of medics, who have done everything right.”