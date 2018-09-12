Barcelona, Girona ask for permission to play in Miami

La Liga, Barcelona and Girona have applied to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for permission to play a game in America.

The match would be played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on January 26 instead of at Girona.

The news comes after it was announced last month that La Liga had signed a 15-year deal with multinational media company Relevent to promote Spanish football in North America.

Girona season ticket holders would be subsidised as part of a compensation package that has been agreed with the club’s season ticket holders.

Permission is also needed from the US Soccer Federation, UEFA and Concacaf before the game can go ahead.

The president of the RFEF, the Spanish players union and Spain coach Julen Lopetegui have spoken out against playing the match overseas.

Girona officials have said the match is an opportunity for the club to expand its appeal.

La Liga has said it will subsidise travel and accommodation expenses for fans affected by the relocated match.

A total of 1, 500 free flights to Miami would be made available to Girona season ticket holders, while they will also have a choice of staying overnight, for the weekend, or coming straight back after the match.

For who do not travel will be offered free tickets to the return fixture at the Nou Camp and 20% off the price of their season ticket.

Fans who do not want either will get a 40% discount on their season ticket.