Suarez plays down significance of Ronaldo transfer

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has played down the significance for his side of Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus from rivals Real Madrid.

Suarez admitted that Ronaldo was a huge success at Los Blancos prior to his move in the off-season and that the transfer surprised him, but he has insisted that Barcelona will still face several obstacles on the way to retaining their La Liga title.

“Obviously it came as a little surprise because of how good things had gone for him in Madrid, everything he had won there and how Madrid had helped him grow as a player,” the Uruguayan told ESPN.

“So it surprises you a bit, but that’s football for you. One day you can say that you are happy where you are and the next day things may change. It’s a decision which must be respected, [it was] taken for a reason.

“But we are in the Spanish league and we’re competing against Real Madrid, Atletico, Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal and all the other teams.

“We’re not competing against one player. One player can make a difference or can make a team better, but the reality is that we expect to be playing against the best Madrid possible, against the best Atletico and against the best teams and players.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only two teams to have started the new Liga season with three wins from three games. As things stand, the defending champions top the table due to their superior goal difference.