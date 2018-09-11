Ramos: Modric deserves Best Player award

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has insisted that teammate Luka Modric deserves to be crowned FIFA Men’s Player of the Year.

Modric beat former Real star Cristiano Ronaldo, now at Juventus, and Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah to the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award – a decision which angered Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

However, Ramos has defended the Croatia international, who picked up the 2017/18 Champions League title before reaching the World Cup final and being voted Player of the Tournament.

“We will see [who wins FIFA’s The Best award],” said Ramos, when asked whether or not Modric deserves it ahead of Salah and Ronaldo.

“He is a great friend and a great player. He is one of the few players who [if he wins] would make me as happy as if they had given it to me.

“Maybe there are players with more marketing, with a bigger name but Modric deserves that award.”

Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated FIFA’s individual accolades over the last decade, but Ramos denied that his comments were intended as a swipe at anyone in particular.

“I will not answer Mendes,” Ramos went on.

“Everyone has his opinion. It is respectable.

“Flattery and criticism are always in our profession. Everyone can say what they want but in my opinion the prize to Modric is very well deserved.”