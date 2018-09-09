Griezmann: It was difficult to turn down Barca

Antoine Griezmann has confessed that it was difficult to turn down Barcelona, but says the love he received at Atletico Madrid made him stay with the club.

The France World Cup winner was heavily linked with La Liga Champions before announcing that he will stay at Atletico in July.

The 27-year old striker has since penned a five-year deal and stated that the ‘love’ he has been receiving at the Diego Simeone coached side made him commit his long term future with the club.

He also revealed that the ambition to invest on new players in the new season played a part in him agreeing a new contract as well.

Griezmann told L’Equip: “It’s like when you get love at home. You’re not going to go anywhere else.

“At the club, they’ve done everything to make me feel good, including efforts to sign important players and create a great team.

“I feel like the base, or the most important piece of the puzzle. That’s what made me stay.

“It’s hard to say no to clubs like Barca but, really, I’m fine here. It’s my home and I want to do something great.”