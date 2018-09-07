Vidal: I don’t have a knee injury

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has assured everyone that he does not have a knee injury and that he missed a training session with Chile simply to have a rest.

Reports emerged this week that Vidal had injured the same knee on which he had an operation in April, due to him sitting out a training session while on international duty in Japan.

However, the 31-year-old has rubbished the claims and insisted that he only needed a rest after an exhausting trip.

No hay nada más hermoso que vestir la camiseta de nuestra selección!!🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱 allá vamos✈️✈️ Sapporo (Japón) 🇯🇵 🤴🏽🤴🏽😉😉 pic.twitter.com/lT516XZC5O — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) September 3, 2018

“I heard a lot of things and they’re all lies,” he told the Chilean media. “I’ve [got] nothing wrong with me.

“I left before training for a rest after a long journey, I went to the gym and used the bike, but I did everything as normal in training.

“It was a 24-hour journey and training after that is not easy, but everything is fine.”

Chile were set to face Japan on Friday in an international friendly but the match was cancelled due to an earthquake that struck Hokkaido.