Marcelo slams Juventus rumours

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has denied reports linking him with a move to Juventus, heavily criticising the instigators of such rumours.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more La Liga

Marcelo’s former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, moved to Juve in the off-season, but the 30-year-old has insisted that he is not looking to follow the Portuguese star.

“It’s an element which is hardly worth discussing. I’m very happy at Real Madrid, it’s my home and I’ve got many years left on my contract,” Marcelo told Real Madrid TV.

“I’m very happy here, it’s the best club in the world and I always want to play for the very best.”

Lashing out at rumours linking him with the Italian champions, Marcelo said: “I want to be at Madrid for many years. I’m very calm about it all and I want to continue at Real Madrid. Lots of people hide behind social media to spread ridiculous rumours and cause problems where they don’t exist.

“I’m as hungry as when I was 18 years old. I’ll be here until the end.”

Since making his debut for Los Blancos in January 2007, Marcelo has starred in four Champions League-winning campaigns and four league title-winning squads.