Filipe Luis saddened by Atletico actions

Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis is adamant he did not try to engineer a move to Paris Saint-Germain last month, branding the claims from his club as lies.

The Brazil international was a target for PSG during the recent transfer window and requested that Los Colchoneros allow him to discuss terms with the Ligue 1 champions.

But Atleti made a transfer difficult and then attempted to paint Filipe Luis in a bad light, which left him disappointed after seven years of service to the Spanish club.

The French giants eventually brought in Juan Bernat from Bayern Munich, and the 33-year-old defender is determined to see his legacy restored in the Spanish capital as he looks ahead to the new season with Diego Simeone’s side.

“There was a chance to go to PSG. I spoke to Atletico and asked them to let me go, just as they had released Gabi [who moved to Al Sadd] recently,” Filipe Luis told Globoesporte.

“The club said that it wasn’t the same situation, despite similar periods of time remaining on our contracts. In my situation, there was little time before the window closed and finding a replacement would have been difficult.

“When they said they did not want me to leave and they set a price that was not going to be paid, I accepted. They said that I tried to force a move, but it’s a lie.

“I’ve got history with Atletico and it made me sad. They tried to make my image worse at the club. I’m in my eighth season with Atletico and I’ve played more than 300 games. I will not tarnish my legacy.”