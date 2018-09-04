Lopetegui: I have no regrets over Spain job

Julen Lopetegui insists he doesn’t regret taking the Real Madrid job despite it leading to his dismissal as Spain head coach ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The new Los Merengues boss was appointed to his new post on the eve of the World Cup in Russia, but Spain sacked him shortly before the opening game of the tournament when the news broke that he would take over at Real Madrid.

Lopetegui was relieved of his duties as Spain boss despite going 22 games unbeaten with La Roja ahead of the World Cup. Spain went on to be eliminated in the round of 16 by hosts Russia.

“I have no regrets, in fact, I would make that decision every time,” Lopetegui told Onda Cero.

“The truth is I am delighted to have the opportunity to be Coach at Real Madrid, this is a great honour and that is the only thing that can consume my thoughts.

“I have no problems discussing Spain and I hope the team and Luis Enrique are a big success, firstly because this is important for all of Spanish football but also because I am a fan of the team.

“What I will say is that I did everything as it should be done, I was totally honest throughout the match and I never gave an impression that I would not accept the Madrid offer.

“I told Madrid yes after an approach and had no desire to walk out on the national team, and although I do not want to talk about the past, this is not something I have any regrets on.”