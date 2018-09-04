Reaction as Messi misses out on FIFA nomination

Lionel Messi was controversially left out of the nominees for FIFA’s Men’s World Player of the Year prize when they were announced on Monday.

The Barcelona star missed out for the first time since 2006 after Real Madrid duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, plus Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah got the nod ahead of him.

Messi, 31, made the top 10, but failed to make the final cut along with Kevin De Bruyne, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

The snub came despite Messi top-scoring in La Liga as he lead Barcelona to a league and cup double in Spain.

There was some consolation as Messi was name as one of the nominees for the Puskas award with his stunning strike for Argentina against Nigeria during this summer’s World Cup.

Nevertheless, fans of the Argentine star were disappointed by FIFA’s decision and took to social media to vent their anger.

I am not a fan but I find it absurd and unjustified the fact that FIFA left Lionel Messi out of the Top 3 footballers in the world. Let’s leave the bants aside now. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) September 3, 2018

Messi scored more goals than Salah last season,Salah won nothing,Messi won a double with Barcelona, top scorer too. Salah over Messi, How? — Bee (@Bee_mufc) September 3, 2018

Can we just deep this. Messi is beyond football. pic.twitter.com/7HZox3zAcm — mase (@NMase97) September 3, 2018

Because messi is the only player in the world that would bang this 👇🏼 achievement in a year and yet got left out of the top 3… maybe he would have to win the treble with 100 goals 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IFgnNFmZbM — Saulawa (@abdul_wambay) September 3, 2018

No one that understands the game, no. Barcelona won the double largely thanks to Messi. He scored a goal a game and his football is truly joyous. Knockout football is always precarious. Then again if it were truly just for the best footballer, he’d win it every year. https://t.co/8JPoewwoUp — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 3, 2018

No doubt for Barça Fans.

He is the best.

Period. pic.twitter.com/Ly2i5IczSE — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 3, 2018