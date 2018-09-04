La Liga |

Reaction as Messi misses out on FIFA nomination

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was controversially left out of the nominees for FIFA’s Men’s World Player of the Year prize when they were announced on Monday.

The Barcelona star missed out for the first time since 2006 after Real Madrid duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, plus Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah got the nod ahead of him.

Messi, 31, made the top 10, but failed to make the final cut along with Kevin De Bruyne, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

The snub came despite Messi top-scoring in La Liga as he lead Barcelona to a league and cup double in Spain.

There was some consolation as Messi was name as one of the nominees for the Puskas award with his stunning strike for Argentina against Nigeria during this summer’s World Cup.

Nevertheless, fans of the Argentine star were disappointed by FIFA’s decision and took to social media to vent their anger.

